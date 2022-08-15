ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
MARYLAND STATE
Amid teacher shortage, a Maryland school district welcomes hundreds of new educators

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJLA) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
SQUISH THEM! Marylanders asked to kill invasive spotted lanternfly

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — If you see them – squish them. The Maryland Department of Agriculture is asking residents statewide to kill any spotted lanternflies they see. “Squish ‘em by hand, by feet, fly swatters -- all that good stuff,” said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the state Department of Agriculture.
MARYLAND STATE
Struggling family in Illinois to receive renovated home

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — As utility and medical bills grow, some families in an Illinois county are facing evictions. An organization called The Dwelling Place will be helping at least one family in Vermillion County get back on their feet. The business group, W and T Enterprises, donated a...
ILLINOIS STATE
Elevated comfort food at the Local

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Restaurant Week is less than a month away. Enjoy fine dining from award winning chefs in our area. Owner and Executive Chef of the Local Zack Trebbold shares a taste of what's on the menu.
MARYLAND STATE
Shuttered Bowleys Quarters power station set for implosion Friday morning

A shuttered power station in Bowley Quarters is set for implosion Friday morning, Baltimore County police said. Police said the C.P. Crane Power Station will be imploded at 8 a.m. Friday weather permitting. Police said that officers would begin securing the site starting at 6:30 a.m. Friday. Carroll Island Road at Seneca Park Road will be closed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

