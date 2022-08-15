Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
DC schools mandate vaccine doses as other districts move past COVID restrictions
School districts are rushing to update their COVID-19 policies in time for the school year after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for limiting the spread of the disease, two and half years after it first emerged. The updated guidelines, which almost entirely eliminate mask recommendations...
All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college
The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
BBC
A-level results: Deaf students 'proud' after Covid mask struggles
Two deaf students who struggled to continue studying when face masks were made compulsory in colleges say they are proud of their A-level results. Dinah Mandell and Holly Sanchez-Rosemurgey also had to battle with trying to understand teachers in Zoom classes when the pandemic struck. Holly says she thought about...
TODAY.com
Let the kids sleep: California becomes first state to mandate later school starts
This year, California middle and high schoolers can hit snooze a little longer in the mornings thanks to a landmark law that passed in 2019 making school start times later. The law, which states that students at public high schools cannot attend classes before 8:30 a.m. and no earlier than 8 a.m. for middle schoolers, went into effect on July 1.
