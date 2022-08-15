ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
EDUCATION
BBC

A-level results: Deaf students 'proud' after Covid mask struggles

Two deaf students who struggled to continue studying when face masks were made compulsory in colleges say they are proud of their A-level results. Dinah Mandell and Holly Sanchez-Rosemurgey also had to battle with trying to understand teachers in Zoom classes when the pandemic struck. Holly says she thought about...
EDUCATION
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
698
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Menlo Park, CA

 https://www.AlmanacNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy