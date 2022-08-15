Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
WSFA
Funding requested to move Lee Co. juveniles from local detention center
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Growing concern In East Alabama -- there is no juvenile detention center in Russell County, so young people who commit crimes are often sent to Lee County’s facility. But with a rise in crime across the Chattahoochee Valley, a local judge says that the...
WSFA
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
WSFA
Montgomery police, US marshals searching for murder suspect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for a fugitive wanted for murder. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, these agencies are searching for 34-year-old John Robert Hollon III. He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 195 pounds.
alabamanews.net
“Garrett Coliseum Is Not in Our Future” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Says
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed made the comment that Garrett Coliseum “…is not in the city’s future,” Thursday morning during a radio interview on Sports Talk 740. In the clip, Reed can be heard saying that Garrett Coliseum does not fit in the city’s future. Reed...
alabamanews.net
New Police Academy Graduates Aim to Make a Difference
A rise in hostility towards law enforcement officers — and the rule of law — has lead to a noticeable drop in the number of people pursuing careers in law enforcement. “A lot of people aren’t getting into it,” said Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum. “The...
WSFA
Montgomery County sheriff urges business security following recent break-ins
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A string of burglaries across the capital city is grabbing the attention of law enforcement. “This is the time of the year that we normally see our burglary count go up,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham. The county typically sees an increase in burglaries...
Several weapons, ammunition recovered in vehicle of suspected I-85 shooter
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police recover large number of weapons and ammunition from the vehicle of the suspected I-85 shooter. Auburn police are charging 39-year-old Jerel Brown with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle after a 45-year-old man was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn. The victim is […]
alabamanews.net
RECAP: All Cold Case Murders in Montgomery’s “Week of Action”
Here’s a look at the five cold case murders featured as the “Cold Case of the Day” during Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. There is a reward offered in each of these cases. If you have information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. All tips are kept anonymous.
WSFA
Buffalo’s Cafe closes Montgomery location after 1 year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a year in business, Buffalo’s Cafe has permanently closed its only Montgomery location. The Atlanta-based chain opened its first Alabama location in The Shoppes at EastChase in July 2021. A note posted to the doors of the building reads, “We want to thank you...
Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Ga.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s […]
WSFA
City leaders looking to attract new investments in west, south Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor Steven Reed and Montgomery Development Director Darryl Washington led a group of community developers, private sector investors and local advocates on a tour of key sites for economic development and revitalization in south and west Montgomery Wednesday. The tour introduced developers to the area and...
WSFA
3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia possibly connected
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are searching for a vehicle of interest possibly connected to three separate shootings along interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. According to a release, multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, including Auburn police, Troup County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department,...
Law enforcement seize illegally grown marijuana in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies worked to recover marijuana that was being illegally grown in Coosa County Thursday. In a since-deleted statement released on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed that several agencies, including two helicopters, were called to retrieve the marijuana. “This operation was a group […]
WSFA
Buckmasters Expo returns to the capital city Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest hunting and outdoor expo in the Southeast is making its way back to Montgomery. The annual Buckmasters Expo starts Friday inside the Montgomery Convention Center. The expo will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WSFA
Montgomery Chamber leaders working to bring in, retain young workers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Chamber leaders are working to hire young people in the city and keep them here. Jobs from big companies are available, and members from the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce hope people take advantage of the opportunity to invest in themselves and the city. Montgomery...
WSFA
Motorcyclist caught after brief pursuit on I-65, troopers say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a motorcyclist refused to pull over on Intestate 65 Thursday afternoon. But troopers were quickly able to catch up. Troopers say they tried to pull over the individual near the 173 mile marker in Autauga County. They said the driver did not stop, and a pursuit ensued southbound. It ended a few minutes later near the 185 mile marker in Montgomery County.
WSFA
Elmore County school district adds more school resource officers
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County school system is doing more this year to ensure the safety of its students and staff on campus. Along with training from local law enforcement, the district has added additional school resource officers. Superintendent Richard Dennis said they’ve added eight more school...
WSFA
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
wtvy.com
Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
