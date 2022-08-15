MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a motorcyclist refused to pull over on Intestate 65 Thursday afternoon. But troopers were quickly able to catch up. Troopers say they tried to pull over the individual near the 173 mile marker in Autauga County. They said the driver did not stop, and a pursuit ensued southbound. It ended a few minutes later near the 185 mile marker in Montgomery County.

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO