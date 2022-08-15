ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

Brookgreen Gardens launches yoga experience

By Lindsay Miller
 4 days ago

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Brookgreen Gardens will host yoga sessions on Saturdays throughout the fall.

Brookgreen Gardens says they will offer a new garden experience this fall called Yoga in The Garden.

The one-hour Hatha-based yoga practice will take place every Saturday from September 3 through October 29.

“Similar to yoga, entering Brookgreen Gardens is a transformative experience. It’s a sanctuary that brings peace, joy, and solace to our lives and harkens to the euphoria one feels when they step onto their mat,” instructor Maura Utley said.

Registration is required and classes are capped at 20 participants.

Yoga in The Garden is free for Brookgreen Gardens members. A general garden entrance ticket must be purchased for non-members.

Details on Yoga in The Garden can be found at brookgreen.org

