ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

OPPD meeting on coal transition delay

The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. Citizens pays for recount in Kansas counties on anti-abortion amendment. Updated: 6...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
WOWT

Citizens pays for recount in Kansas counties on anti-abortion amendment

The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. Omaha area child dies from brain-eating amoeba. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
KANSAS STATE
WOWT

Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators

A registered sex offender who runs a treatment house in Omaha for other sex offenders has been arrested for sexual assault. As the calendar brings us closer to the first anniversary of America's dramatic exit from Afghanistan, memories of Omaha's fallen hero rise across Nebraska. Celebrating Afghan Independence Day in...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Federal health officials have confirmed that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Health Department said Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child. Authorities...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Person Of Interest#Hit And Run#Gas Leak#Violent Crime#Afghan
KIMT

Couple fatally shot in St. Paul, 5 young children present

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in a St. Paul home where five children under the age of 10 were present, officials say. Police spokesman Sgt. David McCabe says one of the children called 911 Tuesday night to summon...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police Chief resigns; accepts position in Colorado

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Police Chief of Waterloo has resigned after accepting a position in the state of Colorado. Fitzgerald served as the City’s Police Chief for two years, guiding the department through a national call for police reform and COVID-19. “The competition for highly educated and experienced...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Strong storms are expected through this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WOWT

Nebraska’s July unemployment numbers remain low

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - July’s preliminary Nebraska unemployment numbers are in and those numbers remain strong. With the seasonally adjusted rate at 2% that’s up a tenth from last month. But down 0.5% from this time last year. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, our state has...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KROC News

MN Man Sentenced for Role In Wisconsin Drug Trafficking Ring

Madison, WI (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over eight years in prison for his role in a Wisconsin drug trafficking ring. 40-year-old Chai Vang entered a guilty plea in January for conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. The U.S. The Attorney's Office for Western Wisconsin says Vang was part of a group of five that coordinated the transportation of drugs into the state for roughly five months. Vang's role in the conspiracy was suppling a drug dealer operating in western Wisconsin, according to the attorney's office.
SAINT PAUL, MN
We Are Iowa

Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Nebraska State Fair setup preparations underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the Iowa State Fair is grabbing the headlines this week, the Nebraska State Fair is just around the corner. It opens to the public next week on Friday but before that, judging on everything from photographs to pottery begins tomorrow. That means volunteers are busy...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy