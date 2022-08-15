Read full article on original website
WOWT
Los Angeles residents arrested in Nebraska after troopers find 20 pounds of meth
NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people from California were arrested in rural Nebraska after troopers found roughly 20 pounds of meth buried underground. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, two people were reported as allegedly going through private property in the town of Winside, northeast of Norfolk.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
WOWT
OPPD meeting on coal transition delay
The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. Citizens pays for recount in Kansas counties on anti-abortion amendment. Updated: 6...
WOWT
Citizens pays for recount in Kansas counties on anti-abortion amendment
The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. Omaha area child dies from brain-eating amoeba. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
WOWT
Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators
A registered sex offender who runs a treatment house in Omaha for other sex offenders has been arrested for sexual assault. As the calendar brings us closer to the first anniversary of America's dramatic exit from Afghanistan, memories of Omaha's fallen hero rise across Nebraska. Celebrating Afghan Independence Day in...
WOWT
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Federal health officials have confirmed that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Health Department said Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child. Authorities...
KCCI.com
Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
KIMT
Couple fatally shot in St. Paul, 5 young children present
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in a St. Paul home where five children under the age of 10 were present, officials say. Police spokesman Sgt. David McCabe says one of the children called 911 Tuesday night to summon...
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police Chief resigns; accepts position in Colorado
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Police Chief of Waterloo has resigned after accepting a position in the state of Colorado. Fitzgerald served as the City’s Police Chief for two years, guiding the department through a national call for police reform and COVID-19. “The competition for highly educated and experienced...
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
WOWT
Nebraska’s July unemployment numbers remain low
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - July’s preliminary Nebraska unemployment numbers are in and those numbers remain strong. With the seasonally adjusted rate at 2% that’s up a tenth from last month. But down 0.5% from this time last year. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, our state has...
KCRG.com
National poll to decide which state patrol has the best looking patrol vehicle
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A national poll will decide which state patrol has the best-looking patrol vehicle, and the best of the best will be featured on a calendar. The American Association of State Troopers puts together the poll, featuring images of patrol vehicles from all 50 states. In...
Woman found dead in Muscatine County identified; Husband found dead in Florida
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — A victim of a murder has been identified as the wife of the suspect after Florida police gave a tip to the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Aug. 15. Just after 9 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers received a call from Florida's North Palm Beach...
MN Man Sentenced for Role In Wisconsin Drug Trafficking Ring
Madison, WI (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over eight years in prison for his role in a Wisconsin drug trafficking ring. 40-year-old Chai Vang entered a guilty plea in January for conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. The U.S. The Attorney's Office for Western Wisconsin says Vang was part of a group of five that coordinated the transportation of drugs into the state for roughly five months. Vang's role in the conspiracy was suppling a drug dealer operating in western Wisconsin, according to the attorney's office.
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
Repeat thieves hit 4 St. Louis Co. stores, stealing high-cost items
Police are searching for two people accused of stealing electronics and other high-cost items at four St. Louis County stores.
WOWT
Nebraska State Fair setup preparations underway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the Iowa State Fair is grabbing the headlines this week, the Nebraska State Fair is just around the corner. It opens to the public next week on Friday but before that, judging on everything from photographs to pottery begins tomorrow. That means volunteers are busy...
KCCI.com
Iowa family will move in to Habitat for Humanity house after the state fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Today is the last day of construction for a Habitat for Humanity house at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. It took about 400 volunteers with the Greater Des Moines group to put together the home. It took them less than 10 days to build the three-bedroom...
