Madison, WI (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over eight years in prison for his role in a Wisconsin drug trafficking ring. 40-year-old Chai Vang entered a guilty plea in January for conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. The U.S. The Attorney's Office for Western Wisconsin says Vang was part of a group of five that coordinated the transportation of drugs into the state for roughly five months. Vang's role in the conspiracy was suppling a drug dealer operating in western Wisconsin, according to the attorney's office.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO