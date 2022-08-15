North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19.

On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago.

Governor Cooper announced in a separate statement that the state-wide emergency declaration would end Monday as well.

Nearly three million people have caught COVID-19 and 25,000 people have died from it in North Carolina since March 2020 when the emergency was first declared.

“We recognize that COVID-19 is still an emergent issue, with the transmission on the rise. While the local state of emergency is being allowed to expire in conjunction with the Governor’s, we want to share with the community that there are resources and processes in place to meet the immediate needs,” said Steven Grose, Guilford County Emergency Management Director.

Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann told the board that the amount of people

receiving vaccines is holding steady. “We continue to offer vaccines in Guilford County for anybody who wants them,” she said. “We will continue to monitor locally and recommend reactivation if appropriate.”

“The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to our state and people now have the knowledge and the tools like vaccines, boosters and therapeutic treatments to keep them safe,” said Governor Cooper. “Executive orders issued under the State of Emergency protected public health and helped us save lives and livelihoods. North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people.”

“COVID-19 is still with us, and North Carolinians now have multiple ways to manage the virus, so it doesn’t manage us,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “NCDHHS will remain focused on COVID-19 trends and data and ensuring we stay prepared.”

