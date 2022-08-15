ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NgxbB_0hHsnTUn00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19.

On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago.

Governor Cooper announced in a separate statement that the state-wide emergency declaration would end Monday as well.

Nearly three million people have caught COVID-19 and 25,000 people have died from it in North Carolina since March 2020 when the emergency was first declared.

Interactive Map: How many monkeypox cases are in North Carolina?

“We recognize that COVID-19 is still an emergent issue, with the transmission on the rise. While the local state of emergency is being allowed to expire in conjunction with the Governor’s, we want to share with the community that there are resources and processes in place to meet the immediate needs,” said Steven Grose, Guilford County Emergency Management Director.

Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann told the board that the amount of people
receiving vaccines is holding steady. “We continue to offer vaccines in Guilford County for anybody who wants them,” she said. “We will continue to monitor locally and recommend reactivation if appropriate.”

“The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to our state and people now have the knowledge and the tools like vaccines, boosters and therapeutic treatments to keep them safe,” said Governor Cooper. “Executive orders issued under the State of Emergency protected public health and helped us save lives and livelihoods. North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people.”

“COVID-19 is still with us, and North Carolinians now have multiple ways to manage the virus, so it doesn’t manage us,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “NCDHHS will remain focused on COVID-19 trends and data and ensuring we stay prepared.”

Read the Executive Order .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Forsyth County, Mebane nab North Carolina investment grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Forsyth County and the city of Mebane are the areas of the Piedmont Triad that will benefit from the latest distribution of grants from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority. Gov. Roy Cooper in a release Thursday announced 15 grants for local governments that would provide $4,278,230. Cooper said these projects […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
POLITICS
FOX8 News

NC Rep. Manning responds after reports she bought stock in microchip companies before CHIPS Act vote

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) is pushing back against complaints about stock transactions involving microchip manufacturers that they say she made before she voted on a bill to help that industry. Fox Business News and the conservative The Carolina Journal both reported that Manning, who represents the 6th Congressional District, had […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Guilford County, NC
Government
Guilford County, NC
Health
County
Guilford County, NC
alamancenews.com

Legal Notices, Thursday, August 18, 2022

Please take notice that the Alamance County Planning Board will hold an informational hearing on September 8th, 2022 at 7:00pm to consider the following:. Application of Quaker Creek Farm Solar, LLC for a Solar Energy System permit. This Solar Energy System will be located South of John Lewis Rd, Burlington.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
thecentersquare.com

Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants

(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
HEALTH
wschronicle.com

Beasley ignites Forsyth County Democrats during annual fundraiser

While addressing nearly 400 fellow Democrats, Cherie Beasley, who is looking to become the first Black woman to represent the state in the U.S. Senate, said during the November election they must stand together to fight for democracy and the state of North Carolina. Beasley’s address was the highlight of...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Emergent#Linus Covid#General Health
WSOC Charlotte

DMV to change office hours, end waivers for road tests

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is making changes to road tests for young drivers and office hours at several driver’s license offices across the state. The changes also affect how long drivers must have a learner permit. The state of emergency for COVID-19...
TRAFFIC
asheville.com

State Awards $30M in Grants to Expand Internet Access in 11 North Carolina Counties

More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to expand broadband infrastructure:
INTERNET
FOX8 News

Driver killed in crash on US 311 in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 311 in Stokes County on Friday, according to Highway Patrol. At about 9 a.m., troopers responded to the scene of a crash U.S. 311 near N.C. 722 and Danbury. Highway Patrol says a driver was heading south when they ran off […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX8 News

I-40 East crash closes lane in Greensboro near Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 220, near Exit 220 for Randleman Road. The closure began at 2:54 p.m. and lasted until 4:40 p.m. The anticipated […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

North Carolina temperatures will feel like 125°F by 2053, study shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - More than a third of North Carolina’s counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053. And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they’ll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy