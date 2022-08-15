ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices still falling to under $4.25

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are down 11 cents in the last week to $4.23 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today. Despite a more rapid drop this week, prices in Vermont have fallen at a slower pace than the national average over the last month. GasBuddy analysis suggests that prices here and nationally could be on the way back up in the near future.
vermontbiz.com

AOT Road Construction Report Week of August 22

Vermont Agency of Transportation This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont for the week of August 22. Please remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it. Interstates. I-89 Richmond – A culvert repair...
vermontbiz.com

Vermont’s unemployment rate falls to 2.1 percent in July

By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Vermont's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell one-tenth in July 2022 to 2.1 percent, according to the Vermont Department of Labor and based on household data. All three major metrics showed positive results, as the labor force and number of employed increased and the number of people looking for work decreased. In addition, the civilian labor force participation rate rose to 61.7 percent in July, up one-tenth from June. The jobless rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels, but the labor force is still far behind and some 20,000 available jobs in Vermont are still unfilled.
Burlington, VT
Traffic
VTDigger

As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall

The operator of Vermont’s only academic medical center says it's “teetering on a financial precipice.” But federal and state policy changes could bolster the network’s financial position. Read the story on VTDigger here: As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall.
VTDigger

50 years later, Tom Salmon revisits ‘the biggest political upset in Vermont history’

It may seem like the stuff of fiction, but the Green Mountain State was a Republican stronghold in 1972 when the Democrat announced a last-minute bid for governor on the day of the filing deadline in August. Three months later, he surprised everyone by winning the general election. Read the story on VTDigger here: 50 years later, Tom Salmon revisits ‘the biggest political upset in Vermont history’.
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Fair returns to Rutland for 176th year

RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
vermontbiz.com

Healthy Living Market receives Deane Davis Business of the Year Award

Katy Lesser, and her children and partners Eli and Nina Lesser-Goldsmith (speaking) accept the Deane Davis Business of the Year Award, as Governor Scott looks on Wednesday evening at the Saling Center in Burlington. VBM photo. VermontBiz and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that Healthy Living Market and...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

State, health care providers outline resources to address opioids and substance use disorder

Health Commissioner Dr Mark Levine speaks Thursday at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin as Governor Scott, behind him, listen. Screen grab from press conference(link is external). Vermont Business Magazine At his weekly media briefing on Thursday at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Governor Phil Scott highlighted available resources...
sevendaysvt

A Permit Pileup Is Leaving Outdoor Weed Growers in Legal Limbo

On her remote land in Woodbury, Jezebel Crow wants to start a weed farm. Crow, who raises goats and works in the Plainfield Co-op's produce department, is like many of the Vermonters seeking to supply sun-grown cannabis to the new recreational marketplace: She has experience growing, little startup cash and serious misgivings about ceding to government regulation.
WCAX

New details on security breach at Vermont health center

Vermont officials are watching what happens in Australia to forecast how bad this year’s flu season will be. Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility.
WCAX

Vermont mobile home parks having a moment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Would-be homebuyers priced out of Vermont’s red hot real estate market are now taking a fresh look at mobile homes instead. And lots at popular mobile home parks are coveted prizes. Anne Wallace Allen digs into people looking at these digs for Seven Days. She...
vermontbiz.com

Dental company ranks 185 On 2022 Inc. 5000 list with 4 years sales growth over 2,800%

Vermont Business Magazine Inc. magazine has ranked Select Dental Management, a Dental Partnership Organization boasting 37 practices across the Northeast US, No. 185 on its annual ranking of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country. That ranking also places the Florham Park, NJ-based company at No. 4 in New Jersey, No. 13 in Health Services and No. 18 in the New York Region. Select currently has practices in Castleton, Manchester, Richmond and Rutland.
WCAX

High demand for grills in Vermont as people spend the summer outside

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cool summer nights have people taking their dinner outside and one local retailer says they’re selling grills faster than it takes to cook a burger on one. Bibens Ace Hardware says in many cases they haven’t even been assembling the grills like they usually would,...
WCAX

First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

