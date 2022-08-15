Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices still falling to under $4.25
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are down 11 cents in the last week to $4.23 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today. Despite a more rapid drop this week, prices in Vermont have fallen at a slower pace than the national average over the last month. GasBuddy analysis suggests that prices here and nationally could be on the way back up in the near future.
vermontbiz.com
AOT Road Construction Report Week of August 22
Vermont Agency of Transportation This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont for the week of August 22. Please remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it. Interstates. I-89 Richmond – A culvert repair...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont’s unemployment rate falls to 2.1 percent in July
By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Vermont's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell one-tenth in July 2022 to 2.1 percent, according to the Vermont Department of Labor and based on household data. All three major metrics showed positive results, as the labor force and number of employed increased and the number of people looking for work decreased. In addition, the civilian labor force participation rate rose to 61.7 percent in July, up one-tenth from June. The jobless rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels, but the labor force is still far behind and some 20,000 available jobs in Vermont are still unfilled.
WCAX
Green Mountain Power is trying to change the way it provides power to Vermonters
Four years after the prison murder of notorious mobster James “Whitey” Bulger, a Vt. man is among those facing charges. Grant provides $1.1M to New Hampshire and Vermont farmers for eco-friendly packaging. Updated: 5 hours ago. Four Vermont and one New Hampshire dairy farmer are getting money to...
WCAX
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 5...
As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall
The operator of Vermont’s only academic medical center says it's “teetering on a financial precipice.” But federal and state policy changes could bolster the network’s financial position. Read the story on VTDigger here: As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall.
50 years later, Tom Salmon revisits ‘the biggest political upset in Vermont history’
It may seem like the stuff of fiction, but the Green Mountain State was a Republican stronghold in 1972 when the Democrat announced a last-minute bid for governor on the day of the filing deadline in August. Three months later, he surprised everyone by winning the general election. Read the story on VTDigger here: 50 years later, Tom Salmon revisits ‘the biggest political upset in Vermont history’.
Conservation Law Foundation agrees to allow GlobalFoundries to create its own electric utility
Under the agreement presented to the Public Utility Commission Wednesday, the semiconductor manufacturer would submit to Vermont environmental laws. The commission still has the final say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Conservation Law Foundation agrees to allow GlobalFoundries to create its own electric utility.
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Fair returns to Rutland for 176th year
RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
vermontbiz.com
Healthy Living Market receives Deane Davis Business of the Year Award
Katy Lesser, and her children and partners Eli and Nina Lesser-Goldsmith (speaking) accept the Deane Davis Business of the Year Award, as Governor Scott looks on Wednesday evening at the Saling Center in Burlington. VBM photo. VermontBiz and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that Healthy Living Market and...
vermontbiz.com
State, health care providers outline resources to address opioids and substance use disorder
Health Commissioner Dr Mark Levine speaks Thursday at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin as Governor Scott, behind him, listen. Screen grab from press conference(link is external). Vermont Business Magazine At his weekly media briefing on Thursday at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Governor Phil Scott highlighted available resources...
A Permit Pileup Is Leaving Outdoor Weed Growers in Legal Limbo
On her remote land in Woodbury, Jezebel Crow wants to start a weed farm. Crow, who raises goats and works in the Plainfield Co-op's produce department, is like many of the Vermonters seeking to supply sun-grown cannabis to the new recreational marketplace: She has experience growing, little startup cash and serious misgivings about ceding to government regulation.
WCAX
New details on security breach at Vermont health center
Vermont officials are watching what happens in Australia to forecast how bad this year’s flu season will be. Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility.
WCAX
Vermont mobile home parks having a moment
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Would-be homebuyers priced out of Vermont’s red hot real estate market are now taking a fresh look at mobile homes instead. And lots at popular mobile home parks are coveted prizes. Anne Wallace Allen digs into people looking at these digs for Seven Days. She...
vermontbiz.com
Dental company ranks 185 On 2022 Inc. 5000 list with 4 years sales growth over 2,800%
Vermont Business Magazine Inc. magazine has ranked Select Dental Management, a Dental Partnership Organization boasting 37 practices across the Northeast US, No. 185 on its annual ranking of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country. That ranking also places the Florham Park, NJ-based company at No. 4 in New Jersey, No. 13 in Health Services and No. 18 in the New York Region. Select currently has practices in Castleton, Manchester, Richmond and Rutland.
WCAX
High demand for grills in Vermont as people spend the summer outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cool summer nights have people taking their dinner outside and one local retailer says they’re selling grills faster than it takes to cook a burger on one. Bibens Ace Hardware says in many cases they haven’t even been assembling the grills like they usually would,...
WCAX
Plattsburgh Public Works performs test as residents complain about water coloration
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 4...
Vermont state offices close for Bennington Battle Day
Tuesday marks Bennington Battle Day in Vermont. It's a state holiday, which means state government officers will be closed for the day.
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
