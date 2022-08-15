ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Report: Arkansas is 2022’s 4th-worst state to live in

By C.C. McCandless
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With a historic low number of Americans moving last year (8.4%), the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on 2022’s best states to live in.

Report: Arkansas among most dangerous states for motorcyclists

According to its findings, Arkansas ranked as the 4th-worst state to reside in this year. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, ranging from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals.

Source: WalletHub

Here is how The Natural State measured up in several of those categories:

  • 35 th – Homeownership Rate
  • 45 th – % of Population in Poverty
  • 18 th – Income Growth
  • 29 th – % of Insured Population
  • 48 th – % of Adults in Fair or Poor Health
  • 42 nd – Average Weekly Work Hours
  • 35 th – Restaurants per Capita
  • 45 th – Percentage of Residents ages 12+ who are fully vaccinated

Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York were named the top three states to live in this year. Louisiana, Alaska, and Mississippi were the trio finishing behind Arkansas.

The full report is available here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 32

citizen B
4d ago

I wonder why I live here during the oppressive days between June-September but when the States that are considered good places to live are freezing and having to buy heating oil I’m sitting outside in a tee shirt and allowing my house to air out thinking Arkansas is a pretty nice place most of the year.

Reply(2)
17
Paul Aymond
4d ago

I wouldn't live in them liberal states if they paid me , I'll stay 4th from the last , it's 1st for me 😂😂😂😂‼️

Reply
11
psych0mom
3d ago

moved out here about 24 years ago as a teenager from California. immediately fell in love with the twin lakes area. it's so beautiful here, the people are genuine and the word community actually means something here. you couldn't pay me to go anywhere else.

Reply
4
FOX 16 News

