Report: Arkansas is 2022’s 4th-worst state to live in
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With a historic low number of Americans moving last year (8.4%), the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on 2022’s best states to live in.Report: Arkansas among most dangerous states for motorcyclists
According to its findings, Arkansas ranked as the 4th-worst state to reside in this year. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, ranging from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals.Source: WalletHub
Here is how The Natural State measured up in several of those categories:
- 35 th – Homeownership Rate
- 45 th – % of Population in Poverty
- 18 th – Income Growth
- 29 th – % of Insured Population
- 48 th – % of Adults in Fair or Poor Health
- 42 nd – Average Weekly Work Hours
- 35 th – Restaurants per Capita
- 45 th – Percentage of Residents ages 12+ who are fully vaccinated
Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York were named the top three states to live in this year. Louisiana, Alaska, and Mississippi were the trio finishing behind Arkansas.
The full report is available here .
