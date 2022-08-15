Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man arrested for allegedly buying, selling body parts from Arkansas on Facebook
Police in Pennsylvania arrested a man they said was allegedly purchasing and selling human remains from Arkansas on Facebook.
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
KTLO
Two shooting incidents on Little Rock metro interstates added to ASP investigations
Since Monday, two additional cases have been added to the ongoing investigations of shooting incidents that occurred on interstate highways in the Little Rock metro area during the past weekend. Both cases were brought to the attention of the state police special agents by vehicle drivers following yesterday’s joint news conference involving the Little Rock Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police.
Arkansas teen accidentally shot to death by best friend: Police
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A teenager was shot to death when he and his best friend played with a gun, police said. Helena-West Helena Police say 15-year-old Jayden Taylor-Campbell was killed in a shooting on August 12 at the Poplar Manor Apartments on Poplar Street. Jayden was reportedly visiting his grandmother at the time of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prison Escape In Arkansas Sparks Fears In Crescent
A prison escape nearly 500 miles away in Arkansas has incited panic in a school district in Oklahoma. Crescent Public Schools sent parents an alert Wednesday, warning them of a convicted rapist who could be headed to their town because of his ties to the community. Samuel Hartman’s wife and...
ktoy1047.com
Arkansas State Police are investigating two more shootings in connection with weekend gun violence
Both cases were brought to the attention of state police special agents by vehicle drivers following Tuesday’s joint news conference involving the Little Rock Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police. The Arkansas State Police are investigating a total of six cases of gunfire directed...
Arkansas boy, 3, dies after being left in hot car, police say
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 3-year-old boy from Arkansas died after being left in a hot car on Tuesday, authorities said. The temperature at 2 p.m. CDT in Fort Smith had topped 100 degrees when the boy was found in a car parked in the driveway of a home, the Southwest Times Record of Fort Smith reported.
Arkansas State Police, Little Rock police tie 3 more incidents to violent weekend spree
Three shooting incidents have been added to the roster of violence that plagued Little Rock over the weekend, now marking 18 cases in total.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATV
'Shots fired' Conway police investigating a shooting incident Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the agency's Twitter account. Authorities said officers of the department responded to 100 block of Commerce Street in regards to a 'shots fired' call. Officials said there were no injuries...
Pregnant mom & 5-year-old shot in Little Rock shootings, adding to total
Two separate shootings happened early Wednesday morning in Little Rock leaving three people injured, including a child.
Child left in car dies in Arkansas
At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue.
Jacksonville Police Department search for missing child
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing child. 12-year-old Sa’Mari Garry was last seen in Jacksonville and is believed to possibly be with her non-custodial mother, Rickelle Reed. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LRPD investigating Fillmore St. shooting that injured pregnant woman, 5-year-old
Little Rock police investigating an overnight shooting involving a pregnant woman, along with her 5-year-old daughter.
KTTS
3 Dead, 3 Hurt After Shootings In Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State and local authorities are investigating after a series of weekend shootings left three people dead and three others injured in the Little Rock area. As many as 11 shootings happened Saturday and Sunday and authorities are trying to determined whether they are connected.
LRPD: Man arrested in killing at convenience store connected to more shootings
A man believed to be responsible for killing a person at a gas station Sunday night is facing additional charges in another weekend shooting.
Kait 8
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
Construction crews discover skeletal remains in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to reports, construction crews were in Pine Bluff working to demolish the Admiral Benbow Inn on Wednesday morning when they allegedly discovered skeletal remains. The Pine Bluff Police Department was called and is now investigating the situation. The remains have been sent to the...
Little Rock police investigating early morning apartment parking lot shooting
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.
KATV
Sheriff's office investigating fatal traffic accident on Lawson Road
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office alerted citizens to a fatal accident in southwest Little Rock on Wednesday. According to officials, the accident happened at the 17000 block of Lawson Road. Deputies urged the public to avoid the area and closed down Lawson Road as a...
Comments / 0