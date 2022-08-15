ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
Two shooting incidents on Little Rock metro interstates added to ASP investigations

Since Monday, two additional cases have been added to the ongoing investigations of shooting incidents that occurred on interstate highways in the Little Rock metro area during the past weekend. Both cases were brought to the attention of the state police special agents by vehicle drivers following yesterday’s joint news conference involving the Little Rock Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police.
'Shots fired' Conway police investigating a shooting incident Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the agency's Twitter account. Authorities said officers of the department responded to 100 block of Commerce Street in regards to a 'shots fired' call. Officials said there were no injuries...
Jacksonville Police Department search for missing child

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing child. 12-year-old Sa’Mari Garry was last seen in Jacksonville and is believed to possibly be with her non-custodial mother, Rickelle Reed. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts...
3 Dead, 3 Hurt After Shootings In Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State and local authorities are investigating after a series of weekend shootings left three people dead and three others injured in the Little Rock area. As many as 11 shootings happened Saturday and Sunday and authorities are trying to determined whether they are connected.
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
Construction crews discover skeletal remains in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to reports, construction crews were in Pine Bluff working to demolish the Admiral Benbow Inn on Wednesday morning when they allegedly discovered skeletal remains. The Pine Bluff Police Department was called and is now investigating the situation. The remains have been sent to the...
