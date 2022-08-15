Read full article on original website
Love Island's Andrew breaks silence on why he unfollowed Jacques
Love Island star Andrew Le Page has explained his reasoning for unfollowing fellow islander Jacques O'Neill on Instagram. Since coming out of the villa, the Love Island finalists have regained control of their social media accounts - and it seems they're already deciding which of their former castmates they plan to keep in touch with.
Love Island's Paige Thorne was forced to quit job as paramedic
Love Island star Paige Thorne has revealed that she had no choice but to quit her job as a paramedic before joining the ITV series over fears of NHS backlash. Paige is finally getting to grips with her new-found fame after making a splash in the villa this year alongside Adam Collard, and has started sharing juicy details about her reality show experience.
Love Island's Andrew Le Page left 'homeless' just weeks after leaving villa
Love Island finalist Andrew Le Page has revealed that he was essentially 'homeless' after leaving the villa this summer. Andrew, 27, who came in fourth place this season with Tasha Ghouri, 24, had been working as a real estate agent in Dubai before he joined the ITV reality series. Now...
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day
A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Katie Piper rushed to hospital after husband noticed black spot in her eye
Katie Piper has shared that she was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation this week after her husband noticed a peculiar black spot in her eye. The writer, activist, and presenter told fans that her left eye was in immense pain, leaving her nauseous as she struggled to open her eyes in light.
Kim Kardashian Spends Quality Time With Family During Idaho Trip Following Pete Davidson Split
Leaning on family. Kim Kardashian spent quality time with her family during an adventurous trip to Idaho, just weeks after her split from Pete Davidson. Kim, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 15, to give her followers a look into the fun vacation. In a series of several clips, the Kardashians star proved her athleticism by sharing videos of herself ziplining and wakeboarding.
TMZ.com
Selena Gomez and Tyga Spotted Together at Popular L.A. Club
3:45 PM PT -- A source close to Selena tells TMZ the two aren't dating, they were there separately to see different people, and their groups ended up hanging out together inside. Selena Gomez and Tyga appear to be hanging out ... spending time together into the wee hours of...
Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors
Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy Shares a Sweet Baby Bump Photo
“I’m not sure what’s bigger, my boobs or my belly,” the Southern Charm mom said of this throwback pregnancy pic. Madison LeCroy is looking back on her pregnancy with a sweet throwback photo. The Southern Charm cast member recently took to Instagram to post a precious snapshot from when she was pregnant with her now 9-year-old son, Hudson.
Khloé Kardashian targeted by designer who claims her work wasn’t tagged in one of her Instagram posts
An endorsement from Khloé Kardashian is worth millions. An Australian designer claims that she was robbed of a great business opportunity when Kardashian shared some of her designs and didn’t credit her work. RELATED: True Thompson is reportedly helping mom Khloé Kardashian take care of her...
Woman in age-gap relationship left horrified after dad told her to 'get therapy'
A woman who is in a relationship with a man nearly 30 years her senior was told by her furious dad to 'get therapy'. Natalie Noble, 21, and Bobby Lindsey, 50, first met in 2015, when he was her tennis coach. The pair maintain that the relationship was totally platonic...
Jennifer Aniston's ex-boyfriend says filming Friends scene was 'tough'
Jennifer Aniston's ex-boyfriend Tate Donovan has revealed that it was 'tough' playing Rachel Green's boyfriend Joshua on Friends. The actor, now 58, made the revelation to Us Weekly, where he said that he was 'dying inside' as they filmed the scenes and described the whole thing as 'really tough'. Donovan...
Elle
Kim Kardashian Makes 'After Boat Hair' Look So Chic In Make-Up Free Selfie
If you've not been on Instagram (or TikTok, for that matter) within the last 24 hours, you may be none the wiser to Kim Kardashian's Idaho lake weekend that she has taken with her daughter, North West. Of course, as one does, Kim documented the days' adventures on her IG story, including a super impressive video of her wakeboarding.
Doting Dad Tristan Thompson Takes Daughter True To L.A. Dance Class
Tristan Thompson was on daddy duty over the weekend, taking the daughter he shares with Khloé Kardashian to her dance class in Los Angeles. The NBA pro was seen Sunday, August 14, carrying his daughter, True, 4, back to his black vehicle while sporting a black graphic t-shirt, matching shorts and a Rgb Freight trucker hat. The famous on-and-off couple's youngster looked adorable as ever in a bright pink outfit, complimenting her ensemble with lavender crocs.Thompson's outing with his daughter comes after he spent father-son time with his firstborn, Prince, as he documented the pair's day together on social media....
David Beckham poses with pals Mark Wahlberg and Rande Gerber during their Muskoka getaway
David Beckham appeared to be in high spirits as he posed for snaps with his pal and old neighbor Mark Wahlberg during a getaway to Muskoka, Canada. The former footballer, 47, looked casual in a white T-shirt and black joggers as he placed a friendly hand around the 51-year-old actor's shoulder. Also in snaps posted to Instagram on Monday were CEO of Authentic Brands Group Jamie Salter, ice hockey player Tie Domi and businessman Rande Gerber.
Michael Buble & Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby No. 4: ‘From Love Comes Life’
Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are proud parents of four! The couple, who have been married since 2011, announced they welcomed a baby girl in matching Instagram posts on Aug. 19. “From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!!” they enthusiastically wrote in the caption for a sweet snapshot of each of them holding one of Cielo’s tiny feet. “Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!!”
Lottie Tomlinson finally shares newborn son's unique name
Lottie Tomlinson has revealed her baby boy's unusual name as she shared an adorable video of the little one this week. Lottie, 24, gave birth to a baby boy a few days ago, and shared a cute clip on her Instagram introducing him to the world. New dad Lewis Burton also shared the clip on his own page.
bravotv.com
Tamra & Eddie Judge Close CUT Fitness: “It’s 100% a Loss”
The RHOC business owners are “sad” to close their fitness studio doors after nearly 10 years and are selling their equipment online. It’s the end of an era. Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge’s gym, CUT Fitness, is closing its doors, People reports. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, who will be rejoining the show for Season 17, opened up about the decision to shut down her business in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Two Ts in a Pod.
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner almost had completely different name at birth - and fans are freaking out
Kylie Jenner was almost called a completely different name at birth, and fans can’t imagine the beauty mogul being called anything else. Kylie is only 25 years old but if you type her name into Google, the reality star is the first celebrity to appear in the results, overtaking Australian popstar Kylie Minogue, who has been in the spotlight since 1988.
