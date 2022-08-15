ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Love Island's Andrew breaks silence on why he unfollowed Jacques

Love Island star Andrew Le Page has explained his reasoning for unfollowing fellow islander Jacques O'Neill on Instagram. Since coming out of the villa, the Love Island finalists have regained control of their social media accounts - and it seems they're already deciding which of their former castmates they plan to keep in touch with.
Tyla

Love Island's Paige Thorne was forced to quit job as paramedic

Love Island star Paige Thorne has revealed that she had no choice but to quit her job as a paramedic before joining the ITV series over fears of NHS backlash. Paige is finally getting to grips with her new-found fame after making a splash in the villa this year alongside Adam Collard, and has started sharing juicy details about her reality show experience.
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
In Touch Weekly

Kim Kardashian Spends Quality Time With Family During Idaho Trip Following Pete Davidson Split

Leaning on family. Kim Kardashian spent quality time with her family during an adventurous trip to Idaho, just weeks after her split from Pete Davidson. Kim, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 15, to give her followers a look into the fun vacation. In a series of several clips, the Kardashians star proved her athleticism by sharing videos of herself ziplining and wakeboarding.
extratv

Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors

Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
bravotv.com

Madison LeCroy Shares a Sweet Baby Bump Photo

“I’m not sure what’s bigger, my boobs or my belly,” the Southern Charm mom said of this throwback pregnancy pic. Madison LeCroy is looking back on her pregnancy with a sweet throwback photo. The Southern Charm cast member recently took to Instagram to post a precious snapshot from when she was pregnant with her now 9-year-old son, Hudson.
Elle

Kim Kardashian Makes 'After Boat Hair' Look So Chic In Make-Up Free Selfie

If you've not been on Instagram (or TikTok, for that matter) within the last 24 hours, you may be none the wiser to Kim Kardashian's Idaho lake weekend that she has taken with her daughter, North West. Of course, as one does, Kim documented the days' adventures on her IG story, including a super impressive video of her wakeboarding.
OK! Magazine

Doting Dad Tristan Thompson Takes Daughter True To L.A. Dance Class

Tristan Thompson was on daddy duty over the weekend, taking the daughter he shares with Khloé Kardashian to her dance class in Los Angeles. The NBA pro was seen Sunday, August 14, carrying his daughter, True, 4, back to his black vehicle while sporting a black graphic t-shirt, matching shorts and a Rgb Freight trucker hat. The famous on-and-off couple's youngster looked adorable as ever in a bright pink outfit, complimenting her ensemble with lavender crocs.Thompson's outing with his daughter comes after he spent father-son time with his firstborn, Prince, as he documented the pair's day together on social media....
Floor8

David Beckham poses with pals Mark Wahlberg and Rande Gerber during their Muskoka getaway

David Beckham appeared to be in high spirits as he posed for snaps with his pal and old neighbor Mark Wahlberg during a getaway to Muskoka, Canada. The former footballer, 47, looked casual in a white T-shirt and black joggers as he placed a friendly hand around the 51-year-old actor's shoulder. Also in snaps posted to Instagram on Monday were CEO of Authentic Brands Group Jamie Salter, ice hockey player Tie Domi and businessman Rande Gerber.
HollywoodLife

Michael Buble & Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby No. 4: ‘From Love Comes Life’

Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are proud parents of four! The couple, who have been married since 2011, announced they welcomed a baby girl in matching Instagram posts on Aug. 19. “From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!!” they enthusiastically wrote in the caption for a sweet snapshot of each of them holding one of Cielo’s tiny feet. “Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!!”
Tyla

Lottie Tomlinson finally shares newborn son's unique name

Lottie Tomlinson has revealed her baby boy's unusual name as she shared an adorable video of the little one this week. Lottie, 24, gave birth to a baby boy a few days ago, and shared a cute clip on her Instagram introducing him to the world. New dad Lewis Burton also shared the clip on his own page.
bravotv.com

Tamra & Eddie Judge Close CUT Fitness: “It’s 100% a Loss”

The RHOC business owners are “sad” to close their fitness studio doors after nearly 10 years and are selling their equipment online. It’s the end of an era. Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge’s gym, CUT Fitness, is closing its doors, People reports. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, who will be rejoining the show for Season 17, opened up about the decision to shut down her business in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Two Ts in a Pod.
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner almost had completely different name at birth - and fans are freaking out

Kylie Jenner was almost called a completely different name at birth, and fans can’t imagine the beauty mogul being called anything else. Kylie is only 25 years old but if you type her name into Google, the reality star is the first celebrity to appear in the results, overtaking Australian popstar Kylie Minogue, who has been in the spotlight since 1988.
