Reba McEntire will star in new Lifetime movie as brash judge

Reba McEntire will take on a new role in a Lifetime original movie next year that looks to be equal parts hysterical and dramatic.

Fans can see the Oklahoma native wield a gavel in “The Hammer”, a movie about a real-life judge in Las Vegas, although the network says the premise of the movie is fabricated.

McEntire gave audiences a first look of the movie on Twitter.

The trailer shows McEntire as a brash, no-nonsense district judge replacing a judge that is discovered to be murdered. McEntire’s character must now be on the lookout for someone that would show her the same fate.

Viewers will have to wait until 2023 to see the movie on Lifetime.

