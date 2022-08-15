ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

kfdi.com

Enforcement campaign begins to prevent drunk driving in Kansas

Law enforcement agencies in Kansas will be involved in a stepped-up enforcement campaign over the next two weeks, into the Labor Day weekend. It will be the combined annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” campaigns. The effort is part of the ongoing “Drive To Zero” campaign to warn drivers of the risks of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
WIBW

Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trailer of a semi-truck buckled and collapsed along I-135 in Saline Co. on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers worked a unique case on Friday morning, Aug. 19, on I-135 just south of I-70 in Saline Co. According to officials on the scene,...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects

ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Two suspects charged for weekend Kansas killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two Kansas men arrested in connection with a fatal weekend shooting made their first appearance in court. Christopher Dyas, 21, of Wichita is charged with first-degree murder and Saquorea Sweeney, 24, of Wichita is charged with obstructing apprehension or prosecution, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Police pursuit ends when suspect crashes into pole

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A brief police chase early Friday ended when the suspect attempted to avoid spikes and crashed into a telephone pole and parked cars. The chase began at around 3:20 a.m. after deputies observed suspicious activity from suspects near a vehicle with a trailer near Kellogg and West Street. The suspects dropped the trailer at a local business, and deputies discovered that the vehicle and the trailer were both stolen. They followed the vehicle and attempted to make a stop, but the vehicle got onto Kellogg and then drove the wrong way on I-235 for a few minutes.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1980s

Hutchinson and Reno County celebrated 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of Hutchinson and Reno County, we want...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man captured after motel fight, 100 mph chase

Police arrested a Kansas man after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early Thursday. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
kfdi.com

Chase ends with crash in west Wichita

An overnight police chase ended with a crash in a west Wichita neighborhood. Sheriff’s deputies reportedly tried to stop a stolen car after seeing suspicious activity near Kellogg and West. The driver fled, reportedly getting onto Kellogg, then going the wrong way on I-235. The driver got off the highway, and the chase resumed on West street.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Campos trial now set for December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A new trial date has been set for a Wichita man who is charged with abducting a woman in Wichita and then trying to kill her at Cheney State Park and wounding a child. Kamden Campos trial date is December 6. Campos is facing 12 counts...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

SAFE Sidewalks to be constructed in October

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk with the City of Hutchinson engineering department gave the City Council an update on the SAFE sidewalk program at their meeting on Tuesday. "In the first year of the SAFE sidewalk program, we received more applications than we could complete," Schenk said. "Some applications were directly from residents and others from different organizations. After reviewing all of the applications, staff selected nine locations. Even though we ended up a little over budget, rather than having to remove locations, the Housing Commission transferred an additional $7000 to help us complete all of the identified properties."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

150th event with great attendance Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The mile long block party Thursday to celebrate Hutchinson's sesquicentennial was a rousing success. "Early estimates, if I were to guess, we had between five to seven thousand people," said Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce. "I walked that mile stretch of that mile long block party multiple times. I put about six miles on my feet last night. My radar says we had five to seven thousand people."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina man faces requested charges after incidents at Mission, SRHC

A local man was arrested after incidents at the Salina Rescue Mission and Salina Regional Health Center Tuesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the Salina Rescue Mission, 1716 Summers Road, at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday for the report of an intoxicated man refusing to leave. When they arrived, they found Donald Smith, 61, of Salina, sitting in the front seat of his van in the Mission parking lot.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Amtrak ridership increases aboard Southwest Chief

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Despite still being plagued by staffing and equipment shortages, ridership aboard Amtrak's Southwest Chief increased in the month of June. Figures released by Amtrak show that 26,600 passengers used the “Chief” in June. That compares to 19,200 in May. Total ridership for the fiscal year is 154,300. The June numbers reflect the first full month that Amtrak restored daily service to the “Chief” after cutting back to five days per week due to staffing issues.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

City of Wichita urging water customers to get backflow tested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is urging its water customers to get their backflows tested. Every Wichita water customer with an irrigation system connected to the City’s water system is federally required by the Safe Drinking Water Act to have a working backflow device. Working backflow devices ensures that Wichitans have access […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

