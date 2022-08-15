Read full article on original website
kfdi.com
Enforcement campaign begins to prevent drunk driving in Kansas
Law enforcement agencies in Kansas will be involved in a stepped-up enforcement campaign over the next two weeks, into the Labor Day weekend. It will be the combined annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” campaigns. The effort is part of the ongoing “Drive To Zero” campaign to warn drivers of the risks of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
WIBW
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trailer of a semi-truck buckled and collapsed along I-135 in Saline Co. on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers worked a unique case on Friday morning, Aug. 19, on I-135 just south of I-70 in Saline Co. According to officials on the scene,...
WIBW
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
Hutchinson Public Works to remove traffic signal at 30th and Lucille
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The temporary traffic signal that was installed at 30th and Lucille is being removed. Hutchinson Public Works says the traffic light, which was put in place to aid traffic flow during the construction of the 43rd Avenue bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad, will be taken out of commission Monday.
Two suspects charged for weekend Kansas killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two Kansas men arrested in connection with a fatal weekend shooting made their first appearance in court. Christopher Dyas, 21, of Wichita is charged with first-degree murder and Saquorea Sweeney, 24, of Wichita is charged with obstructing apprehension or prosecution, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
KCTV 5
Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
KWCH.com
Police pursuit ends when suspect crashes into pole
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A brief police chase early Friday ended when the suspect attempted to avoid spikes and crashed into a telephone pole and parked cars. The chase began at around 3:20 a.m. after deputies observed suspicious activity from suspects near a vehicle with a trailer near Kellogg and West Street. The suspects dropped the trailer at a local business, and deputies discovered that the vehicle and the trailer were both stolen. They followed the vehicle and attempted to make a stop, but the vehicle got onto Kellogg and then drove the wrong way on I-235 for a few minutes.
150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1980s
Hutchinson and Reno County celebrated 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of Hutchinson and Reno County, we want...
Kansas man captured after motel fight, 100 mph chase
Police arrested a Kansas man after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early Thursday. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
kfdi.com
Chase ends with crash in west Wichita
An overnight police chase ended with a crash in a west Wichita neighborhood. Sheriff’s deputies reportedly tried to stop a stolen car after seeing suspicious activity near Kellogg and West. The driver fled, reportedly getting onto Kellogg, then going the wrong way on I-235. The driver got off the highway, and the chase resumed on West street.
NW McPherson Co. part of Severe T-Storm Warning until 5:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for. Northwestern McPherson County in central Kansas... Eastern Ellsworth County in central Kansas... Southwestern Saline County in central Kansas... * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of.
Campos trial now set for December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A new trial date has been set for a Wichita man who is charged with abducting a woman in Wichita and then trying to kill her at Cheney State Park and wounding a child. Kamden Campos trial date is December 6. Campos is facing 12 counts...
Projects to improve 11 Kansas highways, including East Kellogg, announced
Eleven projects to improve Kansas highways was announced Monday in Andover by Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz.
SAFE Sidewalks to be constructed in October
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk with the City of Hutchinson engineering department gave the City Council an update on the SAFE sidewalk program at their meeting on Tuesday. "In the first year of the SAFE sidewalk program, we received more applications than we could complete," Schenk said. "Some applications were directly from residents and others from different organizations. After reviewing all of the applications, staff selected nine locations. Even though we ended up a little over budget, rather than having to remove locations, the Housing Commission transferred an additional $7000 to help us complete all of the identified properties."
Great Bend man dies in 2-vehicle crash
The Barton County Sheriff's Office says a fatal crash north of Great Bend on Wednesday may have been because a teenage driver failed to stop at a stop sign.
150th event with great attendance Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The mile long block party Thursday to celebrate Hutchinson's sesquicentennial was a rousing success. "Early estimates, if I were to guess, we had between five to seven thousand people," said Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce. "I walked that mile stretch of that mile long block party multiple times. I put about six miles on my feet last night. My radar says we had five to seven thousand people."
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes four-lane highway from southeast to southwest Kansas to spur economic development. The post Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Salina man faces requested charges after incidents at Mission, SRHC
A local man was arrested after incidents at the Salina Rescue Mission and Salina Regional Health Center Tuesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the Salina Rescue Mission, 1716 Summers Road, at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday for the report of an intoxicated man refusing to leave. When they arrived, they found Donald Smith, 61, of Salina, sitting in the front seat of his van in the Mission parking lot.
Amtrak ridership increases aboard Southwest Chief
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Despite still being plagued by staffing and equipment shortages, ridership aboard Amtrak's Southwest Chief increased in the month of June. Figures released by Amtrak show that 26,600 passengers used the “Chief” in June. That compares to 19,200 in May. Total ridership for the fiscal year is 154,300. The June numbers reflect the first full month that Amtrak restored daily service to the “Chief” after cutting back to five days per week due to staffing issues.
City of Wichita urging water customers to get backflow tested
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is urging its water customers to get their backflows tested. Every Wichita water customer with an irrigation system connected to the City’s water system is federally required by the Safe Drinking Water Act to have a working backflow device. Working backflow devices ensures that Wichitans have access […]
