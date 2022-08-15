HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk with the City of Hutchinson engineering department gave the City Council an update on the SAFE sidewalk program at their meeting on Tuesday. "In the first year of the SAFE sidewalk program, we received more applications than we could complete," Schenk said. "Some applications were directly from residents and others from different organizations. After reviewing all of the applications, staff selected nine locations. Even though we ended up a little over budget, rather than having to remove locations, the Housing Commission transferred an additional $7000 to help us complete all of the identified properties."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO