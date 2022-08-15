ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama's the preseason No. 1. History says it probably won't end up there.

By Jim Sergent, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sv7Ov_0hHslUJ600

Alabama is the preseason No. 1 in both the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and the Associated Press poll released Monday .

That's not surprising considering in the last 13 years Alabama has won six national championships and finished second in three other coaches polls , including the past season where they ended second behind Georgia.

What might be surprising is how often Alabama has finished first after being named a preseason No. 1 in our poll.

Since the 2010 season, the Crimson Tide has been a preseason No. 1 seven times in the USA TODAY coaches poll, including this season. They finished at the top of the poll in only one of those years.

Yes, winning a championship doesn't rest on what a panel of 66 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools say in August, but the outcomes of these past 31 years offer some intriguing insights.

How many preseason No. 1s have finished No. 1

Alabama isn't alone in falling short of our coaches' preseason predictions.

Since USA TODAY started administering the poll for the 1991 season, the coaches have correctly guessed the post-season No. 1 just four times – about 13% of the preseason polls. Only twice have teams held the No. 1 position throughout: Florida State in 1999 and Southern California in 2004.

Which conference has been No. 1 most often

In the 511 coaches' votes in USA TODAY Sports AFCA poll history, teams from the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference have received nearly 60% of the votes.

Until Georgia's run last season, only 10 schools had double-digit weeks in first place: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Southern California.

But for more than 6½ years (since Nov. 15, 2015), Clemson or an SEC team topped the coaches poll.

Alabama on 14-year run

Much of the SEC's dominance can be linked to the Crimson Tide. Alabama has held a No.1 ranking in nearly every season since their 2008 campaign. Since Nov. 2, 2008, they've been 1st in half of the 220 polls.

Still, it's been the years where they've started at No. 2 or lower where they have brought home the national championship trophy and finish atop the coaches' poll.

Where post-season No. 1 teams started

Since the start of the College Football Playoff national championship in 2014, no team ranked 7th or lower in the preseason has won the national championship.

So which teams are likely in the mix this year? Here's the coaches' poll top 10 .

Decade removed from Auburn's wild ride

Auburn has been ranked No. 1 in only one poll – the one that really matters. At the end of the 2010-11 season, they defeated previous No. 1 Oregon in the BCS national championship game.

The Tigers started the year ranked 23rd – the lowest of any team to top the post-season poll. Their challenging path to national championship included wins over Clemson and the SEC elite, such as LSU, Georgia and Alabama.

Conversely, that's one preseason No. 1 that Alabama would not like to repeat.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama's the preseason No. 1. History says it probably won't end up there.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ESPN Lafayette

Here’s Why Drake’s Latest Instagram Post Could Mean Bad News for Alabama Football This Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide are favorites to win it all this season according to the NCAA preseason rankings. More specifically, The Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to win it all this season *on paper, but we all know that several other factors play into the outcome of any team's season; ultimately the one school that ends up hoisting that NCAA National Championship trophy at the end of the season can credit a combination of talent, coaching, preparation, and, often times, a little bit of luck.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Kevin Horne

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Kevin Horne of Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa. Horne has taken the mantle of his late prominent father Pastor Sylvester Horne and has led the church and ministry at Grace to new heights. Pastor Kevin Horne...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Associated Press#Football Bowl Subdivision#Florida State
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

JeffCo Discussion on World Games Deficit Delayed; Activist Says Games Should File Bankruptcy

The Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday delayed discussion and possible action regarding a reported $14 million deficit in the operations of The World Games 2022. Commissioner Joe Knight, the commission’s finance committee chairman and liaison to The World Games, said the commission has been asked for an additional $4 million to address the shortfall.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
mytrpaper.com

Berry begins season with high hopes, few players

Berry Head Coach Hunter Mims suffered through a tough first season last year as the coach of the Berry Wildcats. His team struggled through a 2-8 season, with wins over only the Wildcats’ cross-county rival Hubbertville and a road win against Lynn.
BERRY, AL
abcnews4.com

Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
wbrc.com

Taco Bell testing new Crispy Melt Taco in Birmingham, surrounding areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Taco Bell announced today that it will be testing the Crispy Melt Taco made with plant-based protein in Birmingham, Ala for a limited time. The Crispy Melt Taco is made with a freshly fried daily white corn shell tortilla, layers of a melty blend of shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack cheeses, and warm nacho cheese sauce. The taco features your choice of protein, including a brand-new, boldly seasoned plant-based protein – a soy and pea protein proprietary blend, inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors. If preferred, customers can opt for the taco to be made with real seasoned beef. The taco is then topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
BESSEMER, AL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

576K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy