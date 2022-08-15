ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
BBC

Mobility scooter death: Family's shock at 'horrendous' stabbing

The family of a grandfather who was fatally stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London have described his death as "horrendous". Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene in Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked on Tuesday afternoon. Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, has since appeared...
BBC

Elshafee El Sheikh: Ex-Briton 'Isis Beatle' sentenced to life in prison

An Islamic State group militant from the UK has been sentenced to life in prison by a US court for his involvement with a terror cell. El Shafee Elsheikh, 34, was convicted in April of hostage-taking, conspiracy to murder US citizens and supporting a terrorist organisation. Addressing the Sudanese-born Londoner,...
BBC

Birmingham men arrested in modern slavery investigation

Three men have been arrested following an investigation into suspected modern slavery at a cannabis farm. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers raided addresses in Birmingham earlier and found thousands of pounds in cash. The NCA suspect people have been trafficked from Vietnam and put to work cultivating...
BBC

British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son

The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
BBC

Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims

A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
BBC

Mid Ulster strike: Industrial action expected to end

Strike action in Mid Ulster District Council is expected to end after unions and the council ended their pay discussions. GMB, NIPSA and Unite staff began a strike over a pay dispute in July, which was to last until 21 August. Services affected by the the industrial action has included...
BBC

