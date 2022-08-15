Read full article on original website
BBC
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
London strikes: Liz Truss pledges crackdown as Sadiq Khan says government ‘deliberately provoking’ unions – as it happened
Tory leadership frontrunner says new laws will make it harder to strike as London mayor accuses government of picking a fight
BBC
Mobility scooter death: Family's shock at 'horrendous' stabbing
The family of a grandfather who was fatally stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London have described his death as "horrendous". Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene in Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked on Tuesday afternoon. Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, has since appeared...
BBC
Elshafee El Sheikh: Ex-Briton 'Isis Beatle' sentenced to life in prison
An Islamic State group militant from the UK has been sentenced to life in prison by a US court for his involvement with a terror cell. El Shafee Elsheikh, 34, was convicted in April of hostage-taking, conspiracy to murder US citizens and supporting a terrorist organisation. Addressing the Sudanese-born Londoner,...
BBC
Birmingham men arrested in modern slavery investigation
Three men have been arrested following an investigation into suspected modern slavery at a cannabis farm. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers raided addresses in Birmingham earlier and found thousands of pounds in cash. The NCA suspect people have been trafficked from Vietnam and put to work cultivating...
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
Critics slam former Australian leader's decision to give himself secret powers
Scott Morrison says that secretly giving himself extra powers when he was Australia's prime minister was necessary during the coronavirus crisis.
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing nurse could be dazed and confused on trains
A nurse who vanished in south London six weeks ago could be travelling regularly by train, appearing dazed or confused, police have said. The last confirmed sighting of Owami Davies, 24, was in West Croydon on 7 July, three days after she left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July.
BBC
Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims
A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
‘Disgraceful’: Sturgeon condemns abuse of journalists outside Tory hustings
Nicola Sturgeon has condemned the abuse of journalists by pro-independence supporters outside Tuesday’s Tory leadership hustings in Perth as “disgraceful”, as other Scottish Nationalist politicians called for any members involved to be thrown out of the party immediately. But Scottish Tories accused the first minister of being...
Britain launches dispute resolution with EU over post-Brexit research
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Britain has launched dispute resolution proceedings with the European Union to try to gain access to the bloc's scientific research programmes, including Horizon Europe, the government said on Tuesday, in the latest post-Brexit row.
BBC
Mid Ulster strike: Industrial action expected to end
Strike action in Mid Ulster District Council is expected to end after unions and the council ended their pay discussions. GMB, NIPSA and Unite staff began a strike over a pay dispute in July, which was to last until 21 August. Services affected by the the industrial action has included...
BBC・
