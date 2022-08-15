Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One person hurt after stabbing at Viewmont Mall
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — One person is behind bars and another is hospitalized after a stabbing in Lackawanna County. Emergency officials say police were called to the Viewmont Mall just before 8 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Officials say one person was hurt and taken to the hospital;...
Scranton man charged in mall stabbing
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man now faces attempted homicide charges after police say he stabbed an employee inside a shopping mall in Lackawanna County. Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a call of a man walking around the Viewmont Mall with a knife. Police have identified that man...
NBC Philadelphia
Resident Jumps Off Roof to Escape 3-Alarm Rowhome Fire in Lehigh Valley
At least one person jumped out a window and off a roof to escape flames and smoke as a rowhome caught fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Friday morning. That person and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in the fire that burned along the 1500 block of Liberty Street in the Lehigh Valley city, the Allentown Fire Department said.
WOLF
FOX56 Exclusive: Family of 8-Year-Old Berwick Victim Speaks Out
DANVILLE, MONTOUR, CO. (WOLF) — “It’s a reoccurring nightmare for her, she wakes up screaming after falling asleep” says Ruby Kessler, Isabella’s mother. An event geared towards bringing an already heartbroken community together was tragically a scene of a mass casualty situation after one man drove his car through a crowd of people at a fundraiser.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One person hurt after stabbing at mall in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There are new details about Thursday night's shocking stabbing at the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County. Dickson City police now saying the victim worked at the eyebrow threading kiosk toward the Macy's end of the mall. Authorities say the suspect ran away but didn't get...
Making cards for comfort in Luzerne County
BERWICK, Pa. — In Berwick, at the corner of 2nd Avenue and North Warren Street, is Mel's Bar. A favorite place for a drink for some locals, but something else is happening here. Patrons are sitting here making get well soon and sympathy cards. "So this is the least...
'Karate for a Kause' to benefit family of man with Guillain-Barre
DALLAS, Pa. — In her seven years of practicing karate, Allyson Moyer has learned a lot more than how to break a board or do a roundhouse kick. She's also learned a lot of life lessons, many of those from her instructor John Filer. "Her leadership is unbelievable for...
Man in custody after slashing woman at Viewmont Mall
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he slashed a woman with a knife at the Viewmont Mall. Police and crews responded to the Viewmont mall Thursday night for a call of a female being assaulted with a knife. Police tell Eyewitness News, that a female employee of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others
On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
Man accused of threatening to kill parents with gun
EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident into a man allegedly threatening to kill his parents with a gun. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 11 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a fight occurring between a suspect, 24, of Frackville, and another person outside of the suspect’s parent’s […]
Fundraiser planned for tragedy victims in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Along the sidewalk at the site of Saturday's tragedy, as well as elsewhere in the greater Berwick area, we are continuing to see community support show up for the victims. Taps Sportsbar is closed now, but on Saturday night, it didn't take long for the...
Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged with arson after wildfire
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say set three fires that turned into a wildfire in Luzerne County. According to Newport Township Police Department, in May James Haven, 35, of Nanticoke, was interviewed regarding an investigation into wildfires that happened on Reclamation Land in Newport Township on April 24. Investigators […]
Shelters swamped with bunches of bunnies
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — When you think of animal shelters, you think of dogs and cats, but there's another animal that's beginning to hop into the shelters. "Dogs and cats people seem to prioritize, but there are just as many rabbits as any other animal," said Emma Ripka, a worker at Blue Chip Animal Refuge near Dallas.
Man gunned down in Williamsport apartments
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is dead, and a gunman is on the loose after a deadly shooting overnight in Williamsport. Police were called to the Victoria Gardens apartments in the 600 block of Hepburn Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The Lycoming County coroner said Ziar Young, 20, died...
Rodents on the rise in Summit Hill
SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — Robert Graver of East Ludlow Street in Summit Hill is taking matters into his own hands, after learning about a rodent problem on his street. "My neighbors complain that they see, you know, several rats running on their property in broad daylight. What do I think about it? I don't need any rats here, "Graver said.
Gillett man charged with lighting gas-soaked bed on fire
WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a Gillett man for setting fire to a bed doused with gasoline while a woman was in the bed. Jason Pangburn, 32, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda on August 8 in connection to the case. The criminal complaint filed against […]
Arrest in shooting at basketball court in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a suspect is locked up after police say he left a man paralyzed because of a game. Back in June, Pocono Township police say Esthan Estrada from East Stroudsburg shot the victim at the Tannersville Learning Center basketball court. Officers say Estrada...
Four accused of beating man with metal bat
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say two men and two women took turns assaulting a man with a metal bat when he agreed to only fight one outside of his home in Scranton. According to Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 12:00 a.m. officers were called for a stabbed victim in the 1200 block of […]
Berwick residents remain strong after violence, tragedy
BERWICK, Pa. — Messages of hope, concern, and affection are written on a poster at a memorial for the victims of this weekend's tragedy in Berwick. Sophia Krupsha works nearby and felt compelled to stop by and write something. "We're a strong community. This community always comes together. I...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0