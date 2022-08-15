ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Fire damages Mississippi church where Faulkner was married

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nk56g_0hHsl6S900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOouI_0hHsl6S900

The Mississippi church where William Faulkner was married nearly a century ago has been heavily damaged in a fire.

College Hill Presbyterian Church, northwest of Oxford, caught fire Saturday night and burned more than three hours, the Oxford Eagle reported.

The congregation was founded in 1835, and the church was built in 1844. Faulkner and his wife, Estelle, married there in 1929 — two decades before the novelist received the Nobel Prize in literature.

The pulpit and most of church's red-brick exterior and white columns survived the fire, but the original stained-glass windows and pews were destroyed. A firefighter retrieved a Bible from the pulpit.

“So many pastors from the 1800s had written into that Bible and preached from that Bible,” said Casey Rodgers, a church elder. “There’s a lot of history that was lost, so we’re thankful that it was able to be saved.”

Lafayette County County Fire Chief Wes Anderson said authorities are investigating what caused the fire. The church will continue to hold worship services in the fellowship hall next to the main building.

The church's nursery coordinator, Debra Patterson, said people will sometimes sit inside or outside building, even when services are not happening.

“The doors are never locked, so you can always just come in and pray," Patterson said. "It truly is a sanctuary.”

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
HORN LAKE, MS
WLBT

Clarksdale woman admits to running rental assistance scheme

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clarksdale, Mississippi, woman has admitted to running a scheme involving the RAMP rental assistance program - the same program Gov. Tate Reeves ended earlier this month. According to documents, Sylnanceia Saffold, 30, devised a scheme to defraud and obtain RAMP funds by filing false and...
CLARKSDALE, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Prosecutors: Mississippi woman admits to RAMP program fraud

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – A judgement was entered against a Clarksdale woman who prosecutors said admitted to trying to defraud the United States of more than $81,505 in Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) funds. According to court documents, 30-year-old Sylnanceia Saffold devised a scheme to defraud and to obtain RAMP funds by filing false […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
County
Lafayette County, MS
Oxford, MS
Society
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

This story will air at 10 p.m. Thursday on News Channel 3. The video will be posted online after it airs. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WLOX

Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act

She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community

New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
NEW ALBANY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Things To Know for Tuesday, August 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. How concerned should you be about COVID-19, Monkeypox, and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
William Faulkner
WREG

Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River. Law enforcement […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
kicks96news.com

Mississippi’s Chapel Hart Shines in the Bright Lights of Vegas (Video / Audio)

America’s love affair with America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart may have begun with their recent audition, which saw them awarded a “golden buzzer”, which projected them into the live rounds, but for Boswell Media it began back in 2020. It was during the company’s Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition where lead vocalist Danika Hart, along with her group Chapel Hart won the event. The group traveled to Muscle Shoals Alabama and recorded a single at the world-famous Wishbone Studios, had their single “Made for Me” played on the air and they set out to conquer the world.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Building#Bible#The Oxford Eagle
wtva.com

Former Ole Miss player Luke Knox dead

MIAMI (WTVA) - A former member of the Ole Miss football team and player at Florida International University (FIU) has died. Luke Knox played at Ole Miss from 2018-2021. FIU made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Brentwood, Tennessee, native had transferred to FIU. No explanation for the cause...
desotocountynews.com

Clarksdale woman charged with defrauding RAMP rent assistance money

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a judgment has been entered against a Clarksdale resident in connection with a scheme to defraud the United States of more than $81,505 in Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) funds distributed by the Mississippi Home Corporation (MHC) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
CLARKSDALE, MS
WDSU

Mississippi Wing Stop franchise owner fined for labor law violations

The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi faces fines and was ordered to pay back wages after the U.S. Department of Labor found several violations. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC in Southaven operates Wing Stop locations in Clarksdale, Tupelo, Starkville, Olive Branch and Oxford. The Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division investigation found that franchise employees had to pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages that caused some employees' average hourly rates to fall below the $7.25 federal minimum wage.
STARKVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
ABC News

Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in

DENVER -- Ken Mauldin was jolted awake last weekend with his wife screaming incessantly in their split level home in Colorado's mountain town of Steamboat Springs where their three children were sleeping one floor below. Then she yelled: “There's a bear in the house!”. Kelly Mauldin had just been...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Jackson Free Press

Lawmakers Aim for More Emergency Rooms in Rural Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at bolstering health care in rural Mississippi. The bill recently approved by both chambers of the state Legislature would permit the construction of “freestanding” emergency rooms in rural counties. The freestanding ERs would not have to be attached to hospitals.
WJTV 12

Top rated hotels in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
Magnolia State Live

Shooting involving Mississippi sheriff’s office reported

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Desoto County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Wednesday,. MBI issued a news release early Thursday morning about the incident. The shooting happened near Mississippi Highway 302 and Goodman Road in Desoto, according to the news release. “MBI...
ABC News

ABC News

790K+
Followers
172K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy