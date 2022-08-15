ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiancée of Richmond police officer shot: 'Seara is the strongest person I know'

By WRTV.com Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FnV2J_0hHskyYZ00

RICHMOND — The fiancée of Richmond police Officer Seara Burton said she "is the strong person" and is still proving it "every single day."

In a public Facebook post, Sierra Neal, Burton's fiancée, also thanked people for their support since she was shot in the line of duty on Wednesday.

"She is the most beautiful human inside and out and anyone who has ever been lucky enough to know her will tell you the same," Neal wrote.

The two are scheduled to get married this weekend.

"Seara Burton, I love you more than anything in this entire world and I am so very proud of you," Neal wrote. "You are my person."

Burton was shot during a traffic stop on Wednesday in Richmond. She remains in critical condition at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

The suspect , a 47-year-old man, of Richmond, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of a narcotic drug.

He is being held on a $1 million bond on the charges related to Wednesday's shooting, but because he is being held without bond on a parole violation, he wouldn't be able to leave the Wayne County Jail, according to a jail captain. There are two bonds because each is being handled in different courts.

