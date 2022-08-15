ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama and Ohio State take top 2 spots in 2022 preseason AP Top 25 Poll

By Tim Kephart
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcdfU_0hHsku1f00

The Alabama Crimson Tide was overwhelmingly picked as the number one team in the country by the Associated Press writers in the preseason AP Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes, but only edged out the Ohio State Buckeyes by 60 points to be the preseason number one team. Following the second-ranked Buckeyes is the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs at third.

Clemson checks in at number, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish rounding out the top five.

The SEC put three teams in the top 10 (Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M at 6), followed by the Big Ten and Big 12 Conferences with two teams apiece. Overall, the SEC got six teams in the Top 25, while the ACC put five teams in the Top 25.

Only one Florida school made the Top 25, the University of Miami Hurricanes who checked in at number 16.

The full poll is below:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. North Carolina State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami (FL)
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Ap Top 25#Oklahoma State#American Football#College Football#The Alabama Crimson Tide#The Associated Press#Clemson#Sec#Texas A M#Acc#Notre Dame#Fl
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy