Alabama and Ohio State take top 2 spots in 2022 preseason AP Top 25 Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide was overwhelmingly picked as the number one team in the country by the Associated Press writers in the preseason AP Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes, but only edged out the Ohio State Buckeyes by 60 points to be the preseason number one team. Following the second-ranked Buckeyes is the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs at third.

Clemson checks in at number, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish rounding out the top five.

The SEC put three teams in the top 10 (Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M at 6), followed by the Big Ten and Big 12 Conferences with two teams apiece. Overall, the SEC got six teams in the Top 25, while the ACC put five teams in the Top 25.

Only one Florida school made the Top 25, the University of Miami Hurricanes who checked in at number 16.

The full poll is below:

