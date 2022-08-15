ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

IHSAA football: Here are the Evansville-area scores from Week 1 openers

By Chad Lindskog, Evansville Courier & Press
 6 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — All will be right again, at least for a couple of hours, when the stadium lights flicker on and fans pack the stands come Friday evening for the official kickoff to another high school football season.

Below is the schedule for Week 1 games with links to online radio broadcasts and streams included where applicable. (If a broadcast is missing, please contact sports@courierpress.com and it will be added to the list.)

All times are Central.

FRIDAY

Memorial at Jasper, 6:30 p.m. WREF-97.7FM | WITZ-104.7FM | indianasrn.org (stream)

Vincennes at Bosse, 6:30 p.m. | WZDM-92.1FM

Boonville at Paoli, 6:30 p.m.

Forest Park at Princeton, 6:30 p.m. | WQKZ-98.5FM

Gibson Southern at Terre Haute South, 6:30 p.m. | WVJC-89.1FM

Riverton Parke at Pike Central, 6:30 p.m. | WBTO-102.3FM

Washington at Southridge, 6:30 p.m. | WBDC-100.9FM | WAMW-107.9FM

Castle at North, 7 p.m. | WYIR-96.9FM

Harrison at Reitz, 7 p.m.

Mater Dei at Central, 7 p.m. | WSWI-95.7FM

Mount Vernon at Heritage Hills, 7 p.m. | WMVI-106.7

Tecumseh at North Daviess, 7 p.m.

North Posey at South Spencer, 7 p.m. | WPIW-98.9FM

Tell City at Perry Central, 7 p.m.

