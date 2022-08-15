Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
The reason behind the layoffs, broadly, is twofold: business growth is slowing, while labor costs are increasing.
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
7.5 million student-loan borrowers in default will reportedly have 1 year after the payment pause expires to enroll in a program that returns them to good standing
Documents obtained by The Washington Post found Biden's "fresh start" plan for defaulted student-loan borrowers will not include automatic enrollment.
U.S. Treasury disputes finding that new IRS funding would increase middle-class taxes
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - As a political messaging war rages over $80 billion in new Internal Revenue Service funding, a U.S. Treasury official is pushing back on an informal estimate that the money could cause Americans earning less than $400,000 to pay as much as $20 billion more in taxes over a decade.
