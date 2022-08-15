Nashville man admits to firing shots at officers outside home

A Nashville man was arrested Sunday night after he admitted to firing shots at four police officers Sunday night in the 600 block of South 10 th Street

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to 42-year-old Antwan Palmer's East Nashville home just after 9 p.m. after his grandmother called, saying he was waving a gun around.

The grandmother left the residence and waited for police to come. As she was speaking to officers, shots were fired from the residence.

Officer's McKenzie Harper, Trevor Jones, Benjamin Kopriva and Daniel Carney proceeded to take cover and did not return fire. Officials say Officer Carney did have a raised red area on his left bicep which may have been from a ricochet but did not require medical attention.

MNPD said Palmer proceeded to exit the residence with his hands raised, initially telling officers that there were two other men in the house. That however was proven to be untrue.

Palmer was taken into custody and during a police interview, admitted to firing the shots.

MNPD recovered a revolver as well as a shotgun that resembled an AR-15 from inside the home.

Palmer is charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a police officer.