ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville man admits to firing shots at officers outside home

By Kelly Broderick
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIwy1_0hHskacN00

A Nashville man was arrested Sunday night after he admitted to firing shots at four police officers Sunday night in the 600 block of South 10 th Street

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to 42-year-old Antwan Palmer's East Nashville home just after 9 p.m. after his grandmother called, saying he was waving a gun around.

The grandmother left the residence and waited for police to come. As she was speaking to officers, shots were fired from the residence.

Officer's McKenzie Harper, Trevor Jones, Benjamin Kopriva and Daniel Carney proceeded to take cover and did not return fire. Officials say Officer Carney did have a raised red area on his left bicep which may have been from a ricochet but did not require medical attention.

MNPD said Palmer proceeded to exit the residence with his hands raised, initially telling officers that there were two other men in the house. That however was proven to be untrue.

Palmer was taken into custody and during a police interview, admitted to firing the shots.

MNPD recovered a revolver as well as a shotgun that resembled an AR-15 from inside the home.

Palmer is charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a police officer.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Nashville woman shaken after home break-in

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is feeling unsafe in her Bellevue apartment after she said it was broken into and several personal items were stolen. Elizabeth Fort said someone threw a huge rock through the glass door of her 12-year old daughter’s bedroom at Aventura Bellevue Apartments, just minutes after she left for school on Monday, August 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

MNPD investigating shooting on 16th Ave North

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 11:45 near the 1600 block of 16th Ave N. One person was taken from the scene for treatment for unknown reasons. This is a breaking news story, check...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Carney
WSMV

Nashville man arrested with illegal narcotics, including 168 grams of fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man in possession of dangerous amounts of drugs on Wednesday afternoon near Nashville International Airport. Police conducted a search inside an apartment belonging to 41-year-old Vernon Roberts on Glastonbury Road before making the arrest. According to the affidavit, the search revealed roughly...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Return Fire#Violent Crime
fox17.com

MNPD: Man found with large stash of drugs during home check in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Probation and parole officers found a large quantity of drugs when they performed a home check on a Nashville man Wednesday. Officers who searched inside of Vernon Roberts' dresser found a loaded firearm next to a pill bottle that contained 40 suboxone pills, a schedule 3 narcotic.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy