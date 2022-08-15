ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, NE

North Platte Post

North Platte man, woman arrested on burglary allegations

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A man and woman were arrested on burglary allegations after they were allegedly found inside a North Platte home. Police said on Tuesday, at around 1:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. 8th St. It was reported that the home was vacant and no one had permission to be inside the home.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte police make 253 contacts during speeding enforcement campaign

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-From July 20th through August 15th, the North Platte Police Department participated in the Speeding Prevention Enforcement Grant in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. Officers participating worked 208 hours of Grant funded overtime. Department-wide, the North Platte Police Department issued Sixty-six citations for...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Man killed in UTV accident northeast of North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Students learn about MPCC through New Student Orientation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Friday was New Student Orientation at Mid-Plains Community College campuses in McCook and North Platte. The activities included a scavenger hunt to help students familiarize themselves with locations and resources on campus. Students also participated in team-building exercises and a panel discussion, met their instructors and learned how...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

MPCC/UNK announce two-plus-two business pathway

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Business students at Mid-Plains Community College have a new option for transferring into the university system. MPCC and the University of Nebraska at Kearney have partnered on a two-plus-two business pathway program. The program allows students to earn an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business at Mid-Plains...
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

