NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A man and woman were arrested on burglary allegations after they were allegedly found inside a North Platte home. Police said on Tuesday, at around 1:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. 8th St. It was reported that the home was vacant and no one had permission to be inside the home.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-From July 20th through August 15th, the North Platte Police Department participated in the Speeding Prevention Enforcement Grant in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. Officers participating worked 208 hours of Grant funded overtime. Department-wide, the North Platte Police Department issued Sixty-six citations for...
From August 19th through September 5th, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the Nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. More Deputies will be patrolling and watching for impaired and dangerous drivers on Lincoln County Roadways. This overtime enforcement was provided by the Nebraska Department of...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
HERSHEY, Neb.-A North Platte man faces numerous criminal allegations following an incident at a Hershey store. At around 9:35 p.m., on July 31, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a disturbance that had taken place at Western Convenience Store. Deputies met with a female who alleged she...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A couple is facing child abuse allegations following an incident at a Lake Maloney campground. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said at around 12:33 p.m. on Aug. 13, deputies responded to a suspicious activity report at Kansas Point Campground at Lake Maloney, south of North Platte. The reporting...
Over the last several months beginning around June 1st, 2022, unknown persons have been entering property in the 2400 block of E 2nd St. While there, the subjects removed many LED yard lights. The estimated value of the stolen property is around $880. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Friday was New Student Orientation at Mid-Plains Community College campuses in McCook and North Platte. The activities included a scavenger hunt to help students familiarize themselves with locations and resources on campus. Students also participated in team-building exercises and a panel discussion, met their instructors and learned how...
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Jeff Smeltzer from Mid-Plains Community College to talk about the upcoming Flatrock EMT Conference. Visit www.mpcc.edu for more information.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Business students at Mid-Plains Community College have a new option for transferring into the university system. MPCC and the University of Nebraska at Kearney have partnered on a two-plus-two business pathway program. The program allows students to earn an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business at Mid-Plains...
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
