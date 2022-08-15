Franklin man arrested for peering over bathroom stalls inside women's restroom

A Franklin man was arrested after he was caught peering over bathroom stalls at children inside a women's restroom.

Franklin Police report that the two victims were 12-year-old and 14-year-old girls who were inside the bathroom with their mother.

Police identified 46-year-old Jose Medina, after witnesses gave officials license plate information from a gold van he was seen driving.

Franklin Police Department

Using the license plate information and a previous booking photo, officers were able to arrest Medina outside of his Franklin home not long after the incident took place.

Medina was charged with three counts of observation without consent. Medina is on bond and expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. on August 16.