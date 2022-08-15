COVENTRY — During every major storm, traffic cones that local crews put down to block roads go missing. Jim McLoughlin, fire and EMS administrator in Coventry, said crews in the Tolland County town of about 12,000 residents place dozens of cones down to keep people away from downed trees and wires following storms. When they return to retrieve them, few — if any — are still there.

