Driver clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain, according to police in West Hartford. The West Hartford Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Thursday. It said its traffic division conducted a speed enforcement detail on Albany Ave. near...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Stolen vehicles in Shelton spiking thanks to TikTok challenge

SHELTON, Conn. — A nationwide TikTok challenge is now impacting a growing number of Hyundai and Kia owners, including in communities across Connecticut. And Shelton has been hit particularly hard in recent days. Just after midnight Tuesday, Shelton Police received a call from a resident of the neighborhood near...
SHELTON, CT
Watch: Thieves steal car from Connecticut gas station in 7 seconds

WATERTOWN, Conn. - A car sitting idle at a gas station in Connecticut was stolen in just seven seconds, authorities said — issuing a warning to others about thieves "waiting in parking lots" for drivers to leave their vehicles unattended. The car theft was reported at about 10:30 a.m....
WATERTOWN, CT
Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Police release photos of suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A loss prevention officer was shot at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday afternoon. Manchester police released pictures of a man who has determined to be a suspect in the shooting. See the photos below: Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual is urged to reach out […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Dozens of traffic cones ‘disappear’ in Coventry during some storms. Now the town wants them back.

COVENTRY — During every major storm, traffic cones that local crews put down to block roads go missing. Jim McLoughlin, fire and EMS administrator in Coventry, said crews in the Tolland County town of about 12,000 residents place dozens of cones down to keep people away from downed trees and wires following storms. When they return to retrieve them, few — if any — are still there.
COVENTRY, CT
State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
2 Massachusetts residents charged in Bristol 'street takeover'

Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June. A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.
BRISTOL, CT
Police: ‘No danger’ as dozens of guns are taken from house

AGAWAM – There was no danger to the public, Agawam Police said, as officers were observed removing dozens of guns from a Cooper Street residence on Aug. 10. Police said the matter is under investigation and declined to comment further, however. Around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, there were...
AGAWAM, MA
Hamden woman arrested for robbing bank: Police

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Hamden woman was arrested after allegedly robbing a local bank Wednesday, police said. At around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday Hamden police responded to Connex Credit Union on 2100 Dixwell Avenue for a reported robbery. The suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the...
HAMDEN, CT
First time for drifting event at Lime Rock Park

SALISBURY, Conn — It was not your run-of-the-mill BMW 3 series that hit the track at Lime Rock Park on Thursday morning. The sound of the exhaust, lack of rear seat, and a roll cage are a tip off. That and the fact that the driver is nearly sliding sideways through the corners, disappearing in a cloud of smoke and noise.
SALISBURY, CT
Boys, ages 12 and 15, set Hartford playground on fire, police say

HARTFORD — Police said they arrested two juveniles who they suspect intentionally set a playscape on fire Tuesday, destroying it. A 15-year-old and a 12-year-old were charged with reckless burning, risk of injury and reckless endangerment, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday. The boys rolled a large truck tire under...
HARTFORD, CT
