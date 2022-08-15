Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NC A&T's men's basketball coach, Will Jones, leaves program
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T is in need of a new men's basketball coach. The university announced Thursday head coach, Will Jones, is leaving the program. He took over the team on an interim basis in December 2019. Less than three years later, he's out. The Aggies had...
Mack Brown expects to name starting QB by Sunday
Chapel Hill, N.C. — UNC coach Mack Brown has watched the 2022 version of his team since the spring but is still getting a handle on what's happening in front of him. From injuries at skill positions to inexperience throughout the roster, Brown continues to examine this group with a week to go until the season begins.
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: The Race For Bronny
It’s been building for a while but now the whole Bronny James thing is heating up. Everyone who visits this site, or any basketball site, knows who LeBron James is. If by any chance you don’t know, his son is an outstanding high school guard, generally seen as a 4-Star prospect.
UNC basketball scrimmage a chance for fans to see team, players to make money
Fans can get their first glimpse of North Carolina's men's basketball team, which reached the NCAA tournament title game in April, on Aug. 27 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. But the players won't be wearing UNC jerseys or logos for the Blue-White Scrimmage. And they'll be paid for...
packinsider.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Coach Banghart Calls NC State Fans “Classless”, Then Takes it Back
Yesterday UNC Women’s Basketball Coach Courtney Banghart was asked on a podcast, who she liked beating the most, Duke or NC State. Her response: “That’s like asking me who I hate less.”. I love it. We don’t like you either. She then followed that up by...
Courage re-sign Mathias
Cary, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage today announced the club has re-signed defender Merritt Mathias to an extension through 2023 with an option for 2024. “I am incredibly thankful to the Courage organization,” Mathias said. “It’s one that I’m not only excited about but very, very proud of — it is the first contract that I’ve signed in my professional career that feels like my body of work is valued and recognized. That’s a satisfying feeling after 10 years in the NWSL. I look forward to calling NC home for a couple more years. Thank you to everyone that has been a part of this journey to get here, I am so very grateful.”
Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
One 'Juke' move worth considering on recruiting trail
Salisbury High School (N.C.) standout Jayden Harris earned his "Juke" nickname at birth. After interviewing the admitted Duke basketball enthusiast this week, Jason Jordan of SI.com noted that "his mother, Ebony Harris, gave him the name because of the ease of his birthing process." "She ...
NC Central tightening up ahead of Duke’s Mayo Classic
NC Central, a contender in the MEAC, is prepping for a matchup with rival NC A&T in the Duke's Mayo Classic on Labor Day Weekend. The post NC Central tightening up ahead of Duke’s Mayo Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball Hosting Blue-White Game on August 27
A longtime Chapel Hill tradition is coming back. The UNC men’s basketball team will host an open scrimmage at the Dean Smith Center on Saturday, August 27 at 4 p.m. The scrimmage was played for many years under head coaches Dean Smith, Bill Guthridge and Matt Doherty, and was known as the “Blue-White Game.” While UNC’s “Late Night” event featured an intra-squad scrimmage under head coach Roy Williams, the Blue-White Game was historically a separate event altogether. Williams ended the event, choosing instead to play a second preseason exhibition game.
Mastrobuoni mashes Bulls past Tides 10-4
Norfolk, Va. — Bulls second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni smashed four hits, including two longballs, and drove in four runs, while starter Brendan McKay fanned five batters in four innings of work in his first Triple-A pitching appearance in nearly three years in Durham’s 10-4 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park. With the win, the first-place Bulls have now won six games in a row and nine of their last ten matchups.
Part of Fayetteville Street in Durham could soon honor 20th century trailblazers
Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for part of Fayetteville Street, near North Carolina Central University. The designation would run from Lawson Street to Timothy Avenue, and still has to be approved by a state committee. It would honor Dock Jackson...
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
chapelboro.com
Durham Woman Wins $100,000 on Scratch-Off Ticket
Amarfis Lopez of Durham won a $100,000 prize from a $20 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday morning. The lottery shared a release saying Lopez bought the lucky ticket from Cross Creek Convenience on Guess Road in Durham and collected her prize on Wednesday. After required state and federal taxes, Lopez will take home $71,016.
Durham man cashes in on $200K lotto jackpot, 3 still to be won
Jose Diaz Ortez of Durham is the latest lucky winner of a top prize in the Carolina Jackpot $5 scratch-off game.
How NC is preparing for safer schools
Raleigh, N.C. — As we return for the 2022-2023 school year, safety is the number one concern for school administrators, parents and students. Rest assured, the Department of Public Instruction and the Center for Safer Schools are concerned as well. The center hosted a statewide R.I.S.E. (Resiliency, Information, Support,...
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
Cary and Durham make list of hottest ZIP Codes in America
A couple in Cary who bought their home in the late 1990s said the value has tripled.
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
