Cary, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage today announced the club has re-signed defender Merritt Mathias to an extension through 2023 with an option for 2024. “I am incredibly thankful to the Courage organization,” Mathias said. “It’s one that I’m not only excited about but very, very proud of — it is the first contract that I’ve signed in my professional career that feels like my body of work is valued and recognized. That’s a satisfying feeling after 10 years in the NWSL. I look forward to calling NC home for a couple more years. Thank you to everyone that has been a part of this journey to get here, I am so very grateful.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO