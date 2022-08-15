ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Mack Brown expects to name starting QB by Sunday

Chapel Hill, N.C. — UNC coach Mack Brown has watched the 2022 version of his team since the spring but is still getting a handle on what's happening in front of him. From injuries at skill positions to inexperience throughout the roster, Brown continues to examine this group with a week to go until the season begins.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: The Race For Bronny

It’s been building for a while but now the whole Bronny James thing is heating up. Everyone who visits this site, or any basketball site, knows who LeBron James is. If by any chance you don’t know, his son is an outstanding high school guard, generally seen as a 4-Star prospect.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Greenville, NC
WRAL News

Courage re-sign Mathias

Cary, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage today announced the club has re-signed defender Merritt Mathias to an extension through 2023 with an option for 2024. “I am incredibly thankful to the Courage organization,” Mathias said. “It’s one that I’m not only excited about but very, very proud of — it is the first contract that I’ve signed in my professional career that feels like my body of work is valued and recognized. That’s a satisfying feeling after 10 years in the NWSL. I look forward to calling NC home for a couple more years. Thank you to everyone that has been a part of this journey to get here, I am so very grateful.”
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Coaches Poll#Football Team#American Football#College Football#The Acc Preseason Player#Acc#Clemson#Notre Dame#Texas A M#Usc#Appalachian State
chapelboro.com

UNC Men’s Basketball Hosting Blue-White Game on August 27

A longtime Chapel Hill tradition is coming back. The UNC men’s basketball team will host an open scrimmage at the Dean Smith Center on Saturday, August 27 at 4 p.m. The scrimmage was played for many years under head coaches Dean Smith, Bill Guthridge and Matt Doherty, and was known as the “Blue-White Game.” While UNC’s “Late Night” event featured an intra-squad scrimmage under head coach Roy Williams, the Blue-White Game was historically a separate event altogether. Williams ended the event, choosing instead to play a second preseason exhibition game.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Mastrobuoni mashes Bulls past Tides 10-4

Norfolk, Va. — Bulls second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni smashed four hits, including two longballs, and drove in four runs, while starter Brendan McKay fanned five batters in four innings of work in his first Triple-A pitching appearance in nearly three years in Durham’s 10-4 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park. With the win, the first-place Bulls have now won six games in a row and nine of their last ten matchups.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
chapelboro.com

Durham Woman Wins $100,000 on Scratch-Off Ticket

Amarfis Lopez of Durham won a $100,000 prize from a $20 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday morning. The lottery shared a release saying Lopez bought the lucky ticket from Cross Creek Convenience on Guess Road in Durham and collected her prize on Wednesday. After required state and federal taxes, Lopez will take home $71,016.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

How NC is preparing for safer schools

Raleigh, N.C. — As we return for the 2022-2023 school year, safety is the number one concern for school administrators, parents and students. Rest assured, the Department of Public Instruction and the Center for Safer Schools are concerned as well. The center hosted a statewide R.I.S.E. (Resiliency, Information, Support,...
RALEIGH, NC
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
67K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy