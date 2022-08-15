Read full article on original website
Curran’s Orchard opens this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Curran’s Orchard, at 6385 Kilburn Avenue, opens for the Fall season on Saturday. Staff at the apple orchard have been busy all this week, getting the outside activities and food ready for sale. Apple cider donuts, cider slushies, apple and cherry pies, and more are ready for customers to enjoy. There […]
New Illinois BBQ Joint Serves Turkey Legs Almost as Big as Your Head
When it comes to good eats, the bigger the better. How could you go wrong attempting to eat something as big as your head, right?. So here's the deal, last weekend I had the chance to dine out at a brand new restaurant in the Rockford area. Located in Byron,...
Did You See Popular Family Fun Pizza Joint In Illinois Changed Its Logo?
Changes are happening inside and outside of one of Rockford's top spots for kid birthday parties. Big changes began on paper in 2017 when it was announced the company would be moving away from its beloved animatronics show. (Some people say it was creepy, to begin with.) All you need...
One of Illinois’ Newest Taco Trucks is Serving Up Uniquely Delicious Taco Pizza
You can find regular old 'taco pizza' at a pizza place if you're looking for ground beef on top of pizza crust, or you can try this. I've always said Rockford is home to so many great places to grab breakfast, lunch and dinner. It amazes me just how many different restaurants we have that are locally owned, and on top of that we have dozens of great food trucks.
How Safe Is Rockford, Illinois For A First Time Visitor?
On the surface, Rockford seems like a pretty decent city to explore. The fact that we even have to ask how safe this town is makes me very sad. I've lived in Rockford my entire life and don't think I have ever told my out-of-town friends not to visit. More times than not I just say come for the weekend because there's so much more to do and see than during the work week - like City Market!
5 Things We’ll Miss Most When Caledonia’s McEachran Winery Closes
Another business in the Rockford area is going away and this one is extra sad, given the details that were just released. You hear that statement a lot, do you think it's meant to evoke a feeling of sadness when people say it? The statement used to make me feel disappointed because I'd hear it said about a place I never checked out and now someone is telling me it's gone. Memories of that "nothing good lasts forever" disappointment now fuel me to make sure I check out places people are talking about as soon as possible. I sure am glad I won't ever feel disappointment over having never sipped, dined, and relaxed at this beautiful winery.
Go Ghost Hunting at One of Illinois’ Most Haunted Cottages
If you're into all things paranormal, I'm sure you know there is a big difference between going on a ghost tour and a full-scale paranormal investigation. A ghost tour provides the stories and setting for some super-scary occurrences, but a paranormal investigation often lets you experience those kinds of stories first-hand.
Two Of America’s Best Bars Are Within Easy Driving Distance From Rockford
Putting together a list of the "best" anything guarantees one thing: an argument. Whether it's movies, music, sports teams, foods, or even drinking establishments, people have their own ideas about what's "the best." Nonetheless, another website recently published their list of the best bars in America, and you could be...
WIFR
Last days for stateline area pools
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids are headed back-to-school which means its also time for area pools to close for the season. Here’s a list of final swimming days for some of the pools and water parks in the stateline:. August 14 - Alpine Pool in Rockford. August 21 -...
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois
Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
Enjoy A River Float And A Baseball Game In The Same Day In Wisconsin
Summer may be winding down but it isn't over yet. As much as many are looking to Midwest's seemingly favorite season, autumn, summer needs to slow down just a tad. There are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy two of the best activities in the summer, floating and baseball. Thankfully,...
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
nbc15.com
Outdoor fun, food & beer on tap for the weekend!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer is flying by, and with only a few weekends left, why not make the most of the time by attending some fun summertime events?. Rob Gard from Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events in the Madison area featuring outdoor fun, food, beer and more!
Cities where people in Rockford are getting new jobs
The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in […]
5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer
Summer turning into fall is my favorite time of the year, with good vibes for sun-worshippers and exciting new colors for inspiring leaf-peeping road trips. 5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer. You have time available on your calendar and you're itching to take a quick trip...
Popular Ice Cream Shop Creates Peachy New Flavor for Rockford’s 815 Day
The perfect old-fashioned homemade ice cream shop just revealed a brand new flavor for 815 Day that pays tribute to one of Rockford's greatest treasures. There have been a few rumors over the last couple of weeks that the flavor creators at one of the area's most-loved ice cream shops was going to be creating a special flavor to celebrate '815 Day' and today, we finally get the details.
Does This Popular Local Bakery Have The Best Donuts In Rockford?
Since I've been writing a ton about food lately, we need to address the best part of dinner... the dessert, of course!. I've talked about pizza, guac, queso, tacos, and burgers recently. What I haven't had you help me debate about were donuts. I know we all gravitate toward a certain donut when we get the craving. I always go for a filled long john or a custard filled donut. Why? They're filling and actually satisfy your taste buds! So, I decided to go on the hunt to find the BEST donuts in the Rockford and surrounding areas.
Raise Your Glass, Illinois Has More Wineries Than You Might Think
We hear a lot about local craft breweries, not only here in Rockford, but throughout the state of Illinois. However, if you enjoy indulging in a glass or two of wine, what does Illinois have for you?. The answer is: probably quite a few more wineries than you may have...
You Could Take Home A Fossil From This Geologic Wonderland In Wisconsin
If you live around the Stateline area you've undoubtedly seen or heard of The Cave of the Mounds, A Geologic Wonder at some point in your life. I definitely remember seeing billboards for it as we drove through Wisconsin as a kid. I never knew what it was, I just knew it had kind of a funny name.
