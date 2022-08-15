ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU football misses out on the top 25 of the preseason AP poll for the first time since 2000

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE - LSU football has missed out on the preseason AP Top 25 poll for the first time since 2000.

The Tigers received the fifth-most votes among unranked teams in the poll. Six SEC teams were ranked, including Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (3), Texas A&M (6), Arkansas (19), Kentucky (20), Ole Miss (21).

Last season, the Tigers were the No. 16 team in the preseason AP Top 25. LSU lost to UCLA in the season opener and was not ranked for the remainder of the season.

LSU enters Coach Brian Kelly's first season with an 11-12 record over the past two seasons. The Tigers finished the year with a 6-7 record following their season-ending loss to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

The last time a Kelly-coached team missed the preseason AP Top 25 poll was in 2017. Notre Dame finished that season at 10-3 with the No. 11 spot in the AP poll.

Kelly was hired by LSU after spending the past 12 seasons at Notre Dame. He changed all but one member of previous coach Ed Orgeron's staff and added 16 players from the transfer portal.

The Tigers' season opener is on Sept. 4 against Florida State. The Seminoles also start the year unranked.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football misses out on the top 25 of the preseason AP poll for the first time since 2000

