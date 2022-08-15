ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The summer days keep rolling along – be sure to enjoy what time we have now with kids before they are back to school. Soon it will be September, exciting times for anglers as water temperatures cool and fishing kicks into high gear. But until then, remember that hot weather creates tough conditions for undersized striped bass that are caught and released. Be sure to check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast to plan your trip and help save the smaller fish for future seasons.
MARYLAND STATE
Plea Agreement Reached For St. Mary’s County Capitol Rioter

PINEY POINT, Md. – As of last week, a plea agreement has been made concerning a Piney Point man who was charged with storming the Capitol on January 6th in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results. The plea agreement was agreed to by...
PINEY POINT, MD
Gastonia’s Offense Shines In Win Over Southern Maryland

GASTONIA, NC – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell behind the Gastonia Honey Hunters early on Thursday night. While the Blue Crabs’ offense scored seven runs on eight hits, they came up short in a 12-7 loss to the Honey Hunters. Gastonia started the scoring in the second...
GASTONIA, NC
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Theft- On August 11, 2022, DFC. Luffey, responded to the 26800 block of Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Wesley Reed Scott, age 31 of Mechanicsville, stole the victim’s vehicle. Scott and the vehicle were located at a residence in St. Inigoes and Scott was in possession of the keys to the vehicle. Scott was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

