Bay Net
What 5 Referendums Will Be On The Ballot In The 2022 Maryland General Election?
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Through petitions from the general public or Legislators in the Maryland General Assembly, the Maryland Constitution affords the people the right to directly influence policy in the state through ballot referendums. This year, there will be five questions asked to voters at the polls in November.
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 18
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The summer days keep rolling along – be sure to enjoy what time we have now with kids before they are back to school. Soon it will be September, exciting times for anglers as water temperatures cool and fishing kicks into high gear. But until then, remember that hot weather creates tough conditions for undersized striped bass that are caught and released. Be sure to check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast to plan your trip and help save the smaller fish for future seasons.
Plea Agreement Reached For St. Mary’s County Capitol Rioter
PINEY POINT, Md. – As of last week, a plea agreement has been made concerning a Piney Point man who was charged with storming the Capitol on January 6th in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results. The plea agreement was agreed to by...
Gastonia’s Offense Shines In Win Over Southern Maryland
GASTONIA, NC – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell behind the Gastonia Honey Hunters early on Thursday night. While the Blue Crabs’ offense scored seven runs on eight hits, they came up short in a 12-7 loss to the Honey Hunters. Gastonia started the scoring in the second...
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Theft- On August 11, 2022, DFC. Luffey, responded to the 26800 block of Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Wesley Reed Scott, age 31 of Mechanicsville, stole the victim’s vehicle. Scott and the vehicle were located at a residence in St. Inigoes and Scott was in possession of the keys to the vehicle. Scott was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle.
