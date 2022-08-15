Read full article on original website
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
Covid vaccine designed to target two variants approved for use in UK
A vaccine designed to target two different forms of Covid has been approved by the UK regulator for use as booster jabs in people over the age of 18. Manufactured by the US firm Moderna, the vaccine targets not only the original coronavirus – as is the case for vaccines currently in use – but is designed specifically to target the Omicron variant BA.1, which fuelled a wave of Covid in the UK last winter.
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.
A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
Want to survive nuclear war? Go to Argentina! South American country is best place to get through ten years of fallout, scientists say
Fleeing to the other side of the world is your best chance of surviving a nuclear war between Russia and the US, scientists say. Argentina and Australia have the best hope of their civilisation surviving for a decade after a fallout, but if you stay in Britain, the likelihood of starving to death would be 90 per cent.
Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation
A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
Centuries-old warnings emerge from riverbed as Europe faces historic drought
Water levels have dropped in major rivers across Europe as the region suffers under a historic drought. In those dry riverbeds, centuries-old warning messages have emerged, locals report.
Disabled woman ‘humiliated’ as pilot tells passengers wheelchair is reason for delay
A Jet2 customer has accused the airline of leaving her “humiliated” after a pilot repeatedly stated that her wheelchair was the cause of a flight delay.Geraldine Freeman, was traveling from Bristol to the Canary island of Tenerife in July when the incident took place.Ms Freeman, who is based in Swindon, told BBC Radio Wiltshire she was treated in a "very undignified way," during a journey that was "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating”.She alleges that a cabin crew member said “in the event of an emergency, they wouldn’t be coming back for me”, making her feel as though her life...
Officials euthanize Freya the walrus after her sunbathing and boat-sinking antics drew crowds of fans
Authorities in Norway euthanized a beloved local walrus called Freya after she became stressed by crowds who gathered to watch her sunbathe.
Nearly 200 passengers slept on a 5-star hotel's lobby floor after a 17-hour flight delay because the crew timed out, reports say
Tui said its airline crew had reached their working-hours limit by the time the delayed outbound flight from the UK had landed in Greece.
‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn
Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.People over the age of five who are classed as most at risk from the virus will be eligible, as will their household contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and carers aged 16 or over.The UK became the first nation to...
London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks
Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour
Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
Record percentage of adults around the world say children will be worse off financially than their parents
Across the globe, a median of 70% of adults believe children will face more economic struggles than their parents did, according to a study conducted by the Pew Research Center. Between sky-high inflation and crushing housing costs, a record percentage of parents are concerned about their children’s financial well-being.
A pilot says they cleaned planes and loaded bags to avoid flight delays amid staffing issues
The pilot said having to do the extra jobs was an "extreme scenario" and took time away from other responsibilities during preparation for take-off.
