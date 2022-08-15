Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team
The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian confirms season-ending injuries for WR Isaiah Neyor, OL Junior Angilau
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed on Monday that wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau suffered season-ending injuries during Saturday's scrimmage. Chip Brown of Horns247 previously reported the injuries. Angilau had 34 career starts under his belt, and he was a 2022 second-team All-Big 12 Preseason selection by Athlon Sports. Neyor was one of Texas’ prized additions out of the transfer portal after erupting last year at Wyoming, recording 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.
OSU's Mike Gundy blasts Oklahoma and Texas for SEC move: 'That's why they did it...all for the money'
Mike Gundy is one heck of a quote. He's no Mike Leach, but Oklahoma State's head coach has provided some exceptional sound over the years. None may ever be better than his infamous"I'm a man, I'm 40," rant, but his frank and honest thoughts on Texas and Oklahoma bolting the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC are right up there.
Georgia releases details of men's basketball coach Mike White’s contract
With a rebuild of its men’s basketball program in sight, the Georgia Bulldogs turned to a veteran SEC coach to take on the challenge. Now, five months after the fact, it’s little surprise to learn the Bulldogs paid a pretty penny to make it happen. Georgia officially released...
Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed
Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
Ole Miss Brings on 250-Pound Punter Found at a 'Keg Party' on Campus
"We have condition work to do with my guy," Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin said.
Four-star edge lands Gamecocks Crystal Ball
The decision date is less than two weeks away and there’s still work to do, before South Carolina crosses the finish line in the race for Desmond Umeozulu.
Preps to Pros: What's wrong with Wisconsin?
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the issues they see with Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class.
BREAKING: Former five-star EDGE prospect enrolls at Michigan
In a surprising fall camp move, the Michigan football team has added a former five-star recruit to its roster, seemingly out of nowhere. Just two days after entering the NCAA's Transfer Portal for the third time in his career, former top-five overall recruit and EDGE player Eyabi Anoma is listed as enrolled in the University of Michigan's School of Social Work in Michigan's directory as a graduate student.
Sam Pittman agrees with Greg McElroy over Kirby Smart's crazy practice habit
Sam Pittman is familiar with Kirby Smart’s practice habits, even the unconventional ones. Prior to taking over as the Arkansas head coach in 2020, Pittman spent four years as the offensive line coach under Smart at Georgia. This past week Pittman appeared on ESPN’s “Always College Football” with Greg...
Class of 2023 four-star guard Carl Cherenfant breaks down top schools as another program enters the mix
After cutting his list to seven earlier this month, class of 2023 four-star guard Carl Cherenfant says that a new school is entering the mix. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound shooting guard from Calvary Christian Academy (FL) and the Atlanta Xpress AAU program, said in an interview with ZAGSBLOG that Alabama is the latest school to start recruiting him.
Tyler Venables, son of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, reveals how close he came to leaving Clemson for Sooners
When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this offseason, his son Tyler, a rising junior who is a safety for the Tigers, had a decision to make. Transfer to Oklahoma with his father or stay at Clemson after appearing in 11 games last season. Venables elected to stay and play for the Tigers in 2022.
Virginia Tech Hokies lose WR Dallan Wright for Season
On Wednesday, Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry confirmed that Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver Dallan Wright will miss the rest of the season due to injury. The 6-foot 176-pound wide receiver has yet to make his impact in the Maroon and Orange jersey, but his injury will delay any contributions on the gridiron for at least another season.
Ex-Ohio State RB Master Teague carted off at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, report says
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague was carted off the field during a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice Tuesday, according to SteelerNation. No further injury details were provided. Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent May 6 but was waived three days later.
Quarterback Flip Watch Intensifies As More Dominoes Fall
Even as the 2022 season arrives, several top programs are looking for arm talent.
Trevon Brazile erupts in Arkansas' exhibition finale
Arkansas wrapped up its foreign exhibition tour Monday with a 70-59 victory over the Bakken Bears in Como, Italy, and sophomore forward Trevon Brazile erupted for 28 points on 13-of-15 shooting from the field and nine rebounds in the winning effort. Brazile (6-10, 200) outscored Bakken, 11-5, by himself in...
Oregon identified as major test for Georgia in season opener
The 2022 college football season will begin for the Oregon Ducks against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. The game is scheduled for Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While this is no doubt a huge test for Dan Lanning in his first game as a head coach, this game is also a big test for the defending champs as well. The folks over at Bleacher Report ranked the earliest tests for each of college football’s top contenders for the 2022 season, and Georgia’s first game against the Ducks was among those listed. While the betting lines are going to remain heavily in Georgia’s...
Former Rebel Luke Knox has died
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
Four-star 2024 DB Kenneth Woseley trims his list of schools down to 12
One of the top Class of 2024 defensive players in the Northeast has trimmed his list of schools down to 12. Kenneth Woseley, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback out of Imhotep Charter High School in Pennsylvania, revealed his Top 12 list of schools via Twitter on Wednesday night. Pittsburgh, Texas A&M,...
GoVols247 Podcast: What next for Vols hoops after Dilione commitment?
Looking for discussion on the newest elite prospect to commit to Tennessee basketball, and what’s next for that program on the trail?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount County Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via...
