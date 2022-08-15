ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

The Spun

Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team

The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian confirms season-ending injuries for WR Isaiah Neyor, OL Junior Angilau

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed on Monday that wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau suffered season-ending injuries during Saturday's scrimmage. Chip Brown of Horns247 previously reported the injuries. Angilau had 34 career starts under his belt, and he was a 2022 second-team All-Big 12 Preseason selection by Athlon Sports. Neyor was one of Texas’ prized additions out of the transfer portal after erupting last year at Wyoming, recording 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed

Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BREAKING: Former five-star EDGE prospect enrolls at Michigan

In a surprising fall camp move, the Michigan football team has added a former five-star recruit to its roster, seemingly out of nowhere. Just two days after entering the NCAA's Transfer Portal for the third time in his career, former top-five overall recruit and EDGE player Eyabi Anoma is listed as enrolled in the University of Michigan's School of Social Work in Michigan's directory as a graduate student.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Tyler Venables, son of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, reveals how close he came to leaving Clemson for Sooners

When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this offseason, his son Tyler, a rising junior who is a safety for the Tigers, had a decision to make. Transfer to Oklahoma with his father or stay at Clemson after appearing in 11 games last season. Venables elected to stay and play for the Tigers in 2022.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Virginia Tech Hokies lose WR Dallan Wright for Season

On Wednesday, Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry confirmed that Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver Dallan Wright will miss the rest of the season due to injury. The 6-foot 176-pound wide receiver has yet to make his impact in the Maroon and Orange jersey, but his injury will delay any contributions on the gridiron for at least another season.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Trevon Brazile erupts in Arkansas' exhibition finale

Arkansas wrapped up its foreign exhibition tour Monday with a 70-59 victory over the Bakken Bears in Como, Italy, and sophomore forward Trevon Brazile erupted for 28 points on 13-of-15 shooting from the field and nine rebounds in the winning effort. Brazile (6-10, 200) outscored Bakken, 11-5, by himself in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon identified as major test for Georgia in season opener

The 2022 college football season will begin for the Oregon Ducks against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. The game is scheduled for Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While this is no doubt a huge test for Dan Lanning in his first game as a head coach, this game is also a big test for the defending champs as well. The folks over at Bleacher Report ranked the earliest tests for each of college football’s top contenders for the 2022 season, and Georgia’s first game against the Ducks was among those listed. While the betting lines are going to remain heavily in Georgia’s...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Former Rebel Luke Knox has died

Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: What next for Vols hoops after Dilione commitment?

Looking for discussion on the newest elite prospect to commit to Tennessee basketball, and what’s next for that program on the trail?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount County Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via...
KNOXVILLE, TN

