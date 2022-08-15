Read full article on original website
Related
Reporting on residents in harm’s way
I didn’t know what to expect as I drove the two-lane road from Greenville to New Bern after I landed from South Florida one early morning in March. I was there as a reporter to find stories about climate change relocation as part of a year-long project, Harm’s Way, produced by Columbia Journalism Investigations in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity and Type Investigations. The focus: increasing numbers of communities across the country are so threatened by climate change that the best option is relocating, but federal programs aren’t up to the massive task.
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City historian, author offers Peletier $5,000 to repair historic church
PELETIER — Dr. Jack Dudley of Morehead City, a retired dentist and local historian who has deep ties to the Peletier-Swansboro area, recently offered a donate of $5,000 to Peletier to improve a church building the town owns on Peletier Loop Road. Dr. Dudley, who has written pictorial history...
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
islandfreepress.org
Ocracoke Fig Festival gets better every year
If one were to produce an event that would be pure Ocracoke, an attraction for both islanders and visitors, one might say, how about figs? Eight years ago, people did and the Ocracoke Fig Festival has become a major summer attraction. The recent event Aug. 4 to 6 drew about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival to return Sept. 24
EMERALD ISLE — Start practicing your dance moves, the Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival is back, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. after a two-year absence. The festival, which was canceled last year because town officials were concerned about the budget during a the...
Carteret Community Theatre looking to rebuild after Hurricane Florence
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret Community Theatre is looking to remodel and bring the performing arts back into the area. Board members say they were hit with a double whammy, with Florence destroying their theater and then COVID-19 destroying their performance opportunities. In the meantime, they’ve been able to have shows at other […]
newbernnow.com
Records Reveal New Bern’s Mayor is Connected to Land Developer
“If any vote has a direct substantial financial impact on a member, you will not be able to vote.” – Tom Carruthers. Update: This was published prior to Mayor Odham taking the oath of office so we updated his title to reflect the change. The BOA meeting was erroneously dated August 16. We corrected it to August 15. We also added construction to the list of businesses after seeing it on the P & G of New Bern annual report.
carolinacoastonline.com
No one injured in Atlantic Beach motel fire
ATLANTIC BEACH - Atlantic Beach Fire Department confirmed a structure fire was handled Sunday evening at the Oceanana Pier Motel. Responders said calls first came in at approximately 5 p.m. to report a fire in the area. The incident was contained in the laundry room and no one was injured,...
RELATED PEOPLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Teachers report for 2022-23 school year
— County public school teachers were busy sorting books and supplies Tuesday, which was the first official day for teachers and staff to report for the 2022-23 academic year. GALLERY: Teachers report for 2022-23 school year. With rising costs, many of the 575 county teachers reporting back to classrooms said...
Charges pending after incident with gun at New Bern High School
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a gun was reportedly displayed during an altercation between two New Bern High School student-athletes outside of the school after football practice Monday, deputies said. A preliminary investigation indicated the gun was not fired, and no injuries were reported. At 11:35 a.m. Monday, deputies responded […]
WITN
No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grantsboro man is being held without bond after his arrest on more than a half-dozen charges, including possessing meth and cocaine. Richard Henries was stopped by deputies around midnight in the Vandemere area of Pamlico County after they were investigating a ‘shots fired’ call.
Comments / 0