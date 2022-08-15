Lance Leipold does not like the phrase “recruited over,” he made that abundantly clear during the program’s media day on Wednesday. But as KU’s preseason camp has progressed, the amount of depth on the team compared to this time last year has become clear as well. The KU staff deserves credit for bringing in a top-25 transfer class and six junior college transfers. But so too do the returning players, several of whom have taken their games to another level this offseason.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO