Kansas football building competitive depth entering year two under Lance Leipold
Lance Leipold does not like the phrase “recruited over,” he made that abundantly clear during the program’s media day on Wednesday. But as KU’s preseason camp has progressed, the amount of depth on the team compared to this time last year has become clear as well. The KU staff deserves credit for bringing in a top-25 transfer class and six junior college transfers. But so too do the returning players, several of whom have taken their games to another level this offseason.
Podcast: Brandon McAnderson gives inside perspective on Kansas football’s preseason camp
The start of the Kansas football season is just over two weeks away. KU is in the midst of its preseason training camp as the team gets ready for year two of the Lance Leipold era. To break down camp and the direction of the program, we bring on former KU running back Brandon McAnderson. He currently works for KU covering the team as the programs sideline reporter and host of the “Crimson and Blue Show.”
Times and dates for KU football games
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – KU will kick off the 2022 football season at home against Tennessee Tech on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. The Jayhawks will have one home game before they hit the road for West Virginia and Houston. The schedule has six home games through the end of November. The Jayhawks will […]
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
Kansas Prep Zone: Silver Lake
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small senior class is not stopping Silver Lake from getting themselves back in the state title picture. The Eagles have appeared in 17 state title games, eight of them as champions, most recently in 2013. First year head coach and Eagle alum Logan Pegram takes...
Topeka City Manager finalists announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Governing Body has selected four candidates to interview for the Topeka City Manager position. Mike Harmon, David Johnston, Stephen Wade, and Abbe Yacoben will each participate in two interview panels on Tuesday, August 30th. One interview panel will be with community stakeholders.
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
Eastern Kansas will likely suffer 'off the charts' heat in the next 30 years, new study predicts
Kansas City is one of the top five metropolitan areas expected to experience heat index temperatures above 125 degrees in the coming decades, according to a new heat risk model. “This is sort of an emerging phenomena of days that are really off the charts of the scales that we've...
Marcus & Millichap sells 12,945-square-foot retail property in Kansas
Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Kansas, Inc. brokered the sale of Lawrence 27, a 12,945-square-foot retail property in Lawrence, Kansas. The property sold for $4.52 million. Zachary Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin E. Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland and Columbus offices, represented...
Washburn University President Dr. Farley to receive pay bump, statue upon retirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn President Dr. Jerry Farley will keep his home, an office, and a salary when he steps down this fall. Dr. Farley retires as university president effective September 30. 13 NEWS obtained his separation document with the University. It shows his annual pay will increase in 2023 from $283,000 to more than $327,000.
Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business
Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
New boutique opens in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – “Bling Glamour” is celebrating its grand opening this week. It is the newest addition to the West Ridge Plaza and offers everything from clothes, shoes and jewelry. The Topeka location is the 25th store in the franchise, spanning across Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. It is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to […]
Essex native named Kansas EMS administrator of the year
(Mulvane, KS) -- A KMAland native is this year's recipient of a major honor for emergency medical professionals in Kansas. Troy Armstrong was named the 2022 Kansas EMS Association’s Administrator of the Year. Armstrong received the award Saturday at the KEMSA Conference and Expo in Mulvane. Currently serving as EMS director in Anderson County, Kansas, Armstrong says he was nominated for the award in June, but was unsure of his chances against other professionals--some of whom came from larger areas.
Mammoth named among fastest growing companies in the nation
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Meriden-based company that builds fields and complexes for national sports teams has been ranked among the fastest growing companies in the nation. Mammoth Sports Construction LLC says Inc. Magazine has ranked 692nd on its 2022 INC 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list announced on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Fork in the Road: Thunderbirds Grille boasts pride in its community and great food
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of Vikings Grille have expanded into Topeka’s Lake Shawnee area with its newest restaurant, Thunderbirds Grille. General Manager, Brady Barnes said, “We serve American style food, country fried steaks, Philly cheesesteaks, and cheeseburgers.”. Thunderbirds Grille thrives on sports with TV’s surrounding the...
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City gynecologist has lost his medical license after it was found he maintained a relationship with a patient and failed to keep proper medical records as he continued to see her as a patient. The Kansas Board of Healing Arts says it has indefinitely...
Texas man sent to hospital after truck hydroplanes on I-470
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was treated in a Topeka hospital after his truck hydroplaned Tuesday morning on I-470. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officials were called to an area of I-470 around Topeka with reports of an accident.
Kansas anti-abortion activists secure $119K for 9-county recount on abortion amendment, including Douglas
TOPEKA — Anti-abortion activists incredulous about defeat of a Kansas constitutional amendment Monday dropped plans for a statewide recount of votes by earmarking $119,600 for a ballot-by-ballot review in populous Sedgwick, Johnson, Shawnee and Douglas counties and five others. The campaign to raise $229,300 for a hand count in...
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
