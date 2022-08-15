ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kansas football building competitive depth entering year two under Lance Leipold

Lance Leipold does not like the phrase “recruited over,” he made that abundantly clear during the program’s media day on Wednesday. But as KU’s preseason camp has progressed, the amount of depth on the team compared to this time last year has become clear as well. The KU staff deserves credit for bringing in a top-25 transfer class and six junior college transfers. But so too do the returning players, several of whom have taken their games to another level this offseason.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Podcast: Brandon McAnderson gives inside perspective on Kansas football’s preseason camp

The start of the Kansas football season is just over two weeks away. KU is in the midst of its preseason training camp as the team gets ready for year two of the Lance Leipold era. To break down camp and the direction of the program, we bring on former KU running back Brandon McAnderson. He currently works for KU covering the team as the programs sideline reporter and host of the “Crimson and Blue Show.”
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Times and dates for KU football games

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – KU will kick off the 2022 football season at home against Tennessee Tech on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. The Jayhawks will have one home game before they hit the road for West Virginia and Houston. The schedule has six home games through the end of November. The Jayhawks will […]
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date

Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Kansas Sports
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
WIBW

Kansas Prep Zone: Silver Lake

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small senior class is not stopping Silver Lake from getting themselves back in the state title picture. The Eagles have appeared in 17 state title games, eight of them as champions, most recently in 2013. First year head coach and Eagle alum Logan Pegram takes...
SILVER LAKE, KS
WIBW

Topeka City Manager finalists announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Governing Body has selected four candidates to interview for the Topeka City Manager position. Mike Harmon, David Johnston, Stephen Wade, and Abbe Yacoben will each participate in two interview panels on Tuesday, August 30th. One interview panel will be with community stakeholders.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 12,945-square-foot retail property in Kansas

Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Kansas, Inc. brokered the sale of Lawrence 27, a 12,945-square-foot retail property in Lawrence, Kansas. The property sold for $4.52 million. Zachary Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin E. Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland and Columbus offices, represented...
LAWRENCE, KS
Fast Casual

Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business

Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
SHAWNEE, KS
KSNT News

New boutique opens in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – “Bling Glamour” is celebrating its grand opening this week. It is the newest addition to the West Ridge Plaza and offers everything from clothes, shoes and jewelry. The Topeka location is the 25th store in the franchise, spanning across Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. It is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Tech#American Football#College Football#Kansas Football#Fcs#Espn
kmaland.com

Essex native named Kansas EMS administrator of the year

(Mulvane, KS) -- A KMAland native is this year's recipient of a major honor for emergency medical professionals in Kansas. Troy Armstrong was named the 2022 Kansas EMS Association’s Administrator of the Year. Armstrong received the award Saturday at the KEMSA Conference and Expo in Mulvane. Currently serving as EMS director in Anderson County, Kansas, Armstrong says he was nominated for the award in June, but was unsure of his chances against other professionals--some of whom came from larger areas.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Mammoth named among fastest growing companies in the nation

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Meriden-based company that builds fields and complexes for national sports teams has been ranked among the fastest growing companies in the nation. Mammoth Sports Construction LLC says Inc. Magazine has ranked 692nd on its 2022 INC 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list announced on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
MERIDEN, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: Thunderbirds Grille boasts pride in its community and great food

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of Vikings Grille have expanded into Topeka’s Lake Shawnee area with its newest restaurant, Thunderbirds Grille. General Manager, Brady Barnes said, “We serve American style food, country fried steaks, Philly cheesesteaks, and cheeseburgers.”. Thunderbirds Grille thrives on sports with TV’s surrounding the...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
WIBW

Texas man sent to hospital after truck hydroplanes on I-470

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was treated in a Topeka hospital after his truck hydroplaned Tuesday morning on I-470. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officials were called to an area of I-470 around Topeka with reports of an accident.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
WICHITA, KS
247Sports

247Sports

45K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy