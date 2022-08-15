ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Raleigh News & Observer

Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik making noise in Clemson football camp

Dabo Swinney didn’t want to waste one minute with Cade Klubnik, the vaunted five-star quarterback recruit and gem of Clemson football’s 2022 signing class. That’s why the coach put Klubnik at the No. 2 quarterback spot on the depth chart the day he got to campus in January, with the confidence he could “absolutely” play early as a true freshman if needed.
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Week Zero 4A/5A Preview

We made it. Football season is here. It’s finally time to preview what’s coming up in Week 0 in 4A and 5A in our area. The Dorman Cavaliers open the Dustin Curtis era at home against the Greenville Red Raiders. The Cavaliers will once again be expected to be very good along the offensive and defensive lines. The O-line boasts a couple of division 1 commits in seniors DJ Geth (UNC) and Markee Anderson (SC). They also return quarterback Hudson Talley who has looked sharp throwing the ball in scrimmages. Greenville is a team that has some talented speedsters at the skill positions, but I expect the Cavs to have a distinct advantage along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball this week. If Talley can throw the ball well enough to keep the Red Raiders defense off balance, it will open things up for running back Demarius Foster to have a big night. As long as the Cavs don’t get sloppy with penalties and turnovers, I believe they come away with a comfortable win.
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Clemson heads back into rich recruiting ground in Alabama

The Alabama town of Phenix City has been a good recruiting stop for Clemson in recent years. From Justyn Ross to EJ Williams to Ray Thornton (who has since transferred to USF), the Tigers have plucked some talented players from powerhouse Central High School located between Columbus, Ga., and Auburn, Ala.
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
ATLANTA, GA
John Bosco
Dabo Swinney
golaurens.com

Red Devils ranked No. 6 in 3A preseason football poll

The Clinton Red Devils are ranked No. 6 in the SC Prep Media 3A preseason football poll released on Monday. Clinton opens the 2022 season on Friday night at home against Batesburg-Leesville. The Panthers are coached by former Laurens head coach Greg Lawson. S.C. Prep Media 5A Preseason Football Poll.
CLINTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
NEWBERRY, SC
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Boat catches on fire on Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. Firefighters responded to the boat fire near Providence Church Road during the evening. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

‘Zero-dollar tuition’ model could be the future of technical college

It’s a tale of two colleges, from an enrollment perspective. Greenville Technical College, with 9,700 students the second largest school in the technical college system behind Trident Tech, has declined in enrollment for the second straight year. Its 2021 numbers were 7.4% lower than 2020, according to South Carolina Commission on Higher Education.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes stops in Upstate

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may spot a driver on roads in the Upstate this week that really stands out: the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Oscar Mayer has six different Wienermobiles that tour the country to promote their brand. They are each manned by a pair of recent college graduates who serve a year-long position.
EASLEY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville

Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
GREENVILLE, SC

