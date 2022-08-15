Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik making noise in Clemson football camp
Dabo Swinney didn’t want to waste one minute with Cade Klubnik, the vaunted five-star quarterback recruit and gem of Clemson football’s 2022 signing class. That’s why the coach put Klubnik at the No. 2 quarterback spot on the depth chart the day he got to campus in January, with the confidence he could “absolutely” play early as a true freshman if needed.
Georgia football: Mykel Williams named Preseason True Freshman All-American by ESPN
As Georgia’s top-rated signee in the 2022 class, defensive lineman Mykel Williams arrived in Athens with a lot of hype. Williams still has a ways to go to truly prove himself as a Bulldog, but many outside the program are expecting the Columbus, Georgia native to accomplish quite a lot this fall.
Late Kick: Is a 10-2 record a failure for Dabo Swinney and Clemson?
In this clip from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate goes in depth on what a 10-2 season record would mean for Dabo Swinney and the 2022 Clemson Tigers.
Georgia releases details of men's basketball coach Mike White’s contract
With a rebuild of its men’s basketball program in sight, the Georgia Bulldogs turned to a veteran SEC coach to take on the challenge. Now, five months after the fact, it’s little surprise to learn the Bulldogs paid a pretty penny to make it happen. Georgia officially released...
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week Zero 4A/5A Preview
We made it. Football season is here. It’s finally time to preview what’s coming up in Week 0 in 4A and 5A in our area. The Dorman Cavaliers open the Dustin Curtis era at home against the Greenville Red Raiders. The Cavaliers will once again be expected to be very good along the offensive and defensive lines. The O-line boasts a couple of division 1 commits in seniors DJ Geth (UNC) and Markee Anderson (SC). They also return quarterback Hudson Talley who has looked sharp throwing the ball in scrimmages. Greenville is a team that has some talented speedsters at the skill positions, but I expect the Cavs to have a distinct advantage along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball this week. If Talley can throw the ball well enough to keep the Red Raiders defense off balance, it will open things up for running back Demarius Foster to have a big night. As long as the Cavs don’t get sloppy with penalties and turnovers, I believe they come away with a comfortable win.
The Post and Courier
Clemson heads back into rich recruiting ground in Alabama
The Alabama town of Phenix City has been a good recruiting stop for Clemson in recent years. From Justyn Ross to EJ Williams to Ray Thornton (who has since transferred to USF), the Tigers have plucked some talented players from powerhouse Central High School located between Columbus, Ga., and Auburn, Ala.
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Laurens, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hillcrest High School football team will have a game with Laurens High School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
golaurens.com
Red Devils ranked No. 6 in 3A preseason football poll
The Clinton Red Devils are ranked No. 6 in the SC Prep Media 3A preseason football poll released on Monday. Clinton opens the 2022 season on Friday night at home against Batesburg-Leesville. The Panthers are coached by former Laurens head coach Greg Lawson. S.C. Prep Media 5A Preseason Football Poll.
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
Duncan Mayor Clyde ‘Rog’ Rogers passes away
Duncan Mayor Clyde "Rog" Rogers passed away late Monday, the town announced. He was 64.
counton2.com
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
Student hit while walking home in Spartanburg Co.
A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Videos, tips lead to more arrests after brawls at Greenwood School District's football event, officials say
Upstate deputies have arrested and charged more juveniles after violent brawls broke out during an event at a high school, and issued a warning Tuesday to others involved but not yet charged. The violence happened Friday night during Greenwood High School's Football Jamboree, district officials said. (Below video was published...
Boat catches on fire on Upstate lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. Firefighters responded to the boat fire near Providence Church Road during the evening. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information […]
greenvillejournal.com
‘Zero-dollar tuition’ model could be the future of technical college
It’s a tale of two colleges, from an enrollment perspective. Greenville Technical College, with 9,700 students the second largest school in the technical college system behind Trident Tech, has declined in enrollment for the second straight year. Its 2021 numbers were 7.4% lower than 2020, according to South Carolina Commission on Higher Education.
FOX Carolina
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes stops in Upstate
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may spot a driver on roads in the Upstate this week that really stands out: the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Oscar Mayer has six different Wienermobiles that tour the country to promote their brand. They are each manned by a pair of recent college graduates who serve a year-long position.
GSP International Airport unveils expanded air freight terminal
Airport directors and local legislators cut the ribbon on an expansion to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport's air freight processing and distributing terminal Wednesday.
greenvillejournal.com
Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville
Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
