We made it. Football season is here. It’s finally time to preview what’s coming up in Week 0 in 4A and 5A in our area. The Dorman Cavaliers open the Dustin Curtis era at home against the Greenville Red Raiders. The Cavaliers will once again be expected to be very good along the offensive and defensive lines. The O-line boasts a couple of division 1 commits in seniors DJ Geth (UNC) and Markee Anderson (SC). They also return quarterback Hudson Talley who has looked sharp throwing the ball in scrimmages. Greenville is a team that has some talented speedsters at the skill positions, but I expect the Cavs to have a distinct advantage along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball this week. If Talley can throw the ball well enough to keep the Red Raiders defense off balance, it will open things up for running back Demarius Foster to have a big night. As long as the Cavs don’t get sloppy with penalties and turnovers, I believe they come away with a comfortable win.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO