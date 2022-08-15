North West Told A Screaming Crowd Of Fans To Shush And People Are So Sad For Her Total Lack Of A Normal Life

Read full article on original website
Related
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Popculture
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Still Devastated About Linda Reagan
The cast of the long-running drama Blue Bloods has remained amazingly consistent, but one character exit still haunts fans. The CBS procedural drama follows various members of the Reagan family, most of whom are involved in law enforcement. At the center of the show is Tom Selleck. He has portrayed family patriarch and police commissioner Frank Reagan for the entire run. The show also follows the lives of his children, who have careers that orbit each other. There’s NYPD detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), assistant district attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and NYPD sergeant Jamie (Will Estes). Viewers have found comfort in the family dinner scenes featured in every episode. Fans get a glimpse of the relationship of the family members as they discuss issues.
Three Minutes: A Lengthening Is a Quietly Moving Portrait of Life Before the Holocaust
The film is built around three minutes of footage captured in a Polish town in 1938, not long before the Holocaust
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside the Bizarre, Campy Brilliance of ‘Orphan: First Kill’
The central conceit of Orphan: First Kill is so absurd as to (almost) defy coherent explanation: Isabelle Fuhrman, who rose to fame when she was 12 in 2009’s Orphan (in which she played Esther, a violent 33-year-old woman with a hormonal disorder who poses as a child) now reprises the role in a prequel film, out Friday. Press for Orphan: First Kill has emphasized that no CGI was used to make Fuhrman (now 25 years old) look more like her younger self—a trick that took strenuous work to pull off.“I was squatting a lot of the time and walking in...
buzzfeednews.com
Here's What You Need To Know To Start Your Weekend
San Francisco is for the rich, high school students in Utah face anti-trans stigma, and Kid Cudi doesn't want to forgive Kanye. This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here. Wealthy San...
Tevin Campbell Confirmed His Sexuality And Praised Frank Ocean And Lil Nas X
After years of speculation, the '90s R&B star has publicly embraced his sexuality and is hopeful for the future of queer Black artists in an industry (and a society) still rife with anti-gay discrimination.
buzzfeednews.com
Boxing Was A Perfect Pivot For Jake Paul And Being Good At It Is Beside The Point
In July, on one of Madison Square Garden’s more unassuming stages, Jake Paul gently sang “Empire State of Mind” beneath an enormous poster of his own visage. The promotional materials showed a steely-eyed boxer ready to fight, but the man in front of me was hamming it up for the crowd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
buzzfeednews.com
TikTok Encouraged Me To Make A Pinterest Board Of My Friend And It’s A Perfect Character Test
This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed. Pinterest-inspired TikTok trends have really been on...
19 "I Never Noticed This" Photos That Are Going To Blow Your Mind If You Grew Up In The '90s Or '00s
The KitKats in foil wrapping were elite.
buzzfeednews.com
Misogynistic Influencer Andrew Tate Has Been Banned From Instagram And Facebook
Content creator and influencer Andrew Tate has been removed from Facebook and Instagram for violating Meta’s policies following online calls from activists for him to be deplatformed. In accordance with Facebook’s policy on “dangerous individuals,” Tate could be considered to fall under the Tier 3 category.
Comments / 0