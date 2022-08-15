ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsTimes

Ruling puts Arizona voting access initiative on life support

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona voter initiative that would expand voting access and roll back tightened election laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was teetering on the edge of failure Friday after a judge disqualified tens of thousands of signatures backers turned in to qualify it for the November ballot.
ARIZONA STATE
NewsTimes

Spielberg among donors in $22M Kansas campaign on abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals...
KANSAS STATE
NewsTimes

Louisiana tax refunds may be going to unclaimed property

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release.
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsTimes

New distribution center to create 100 jobs in Kentucky

FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) — A company that supplies an array of products has announced a new distribution center in southern Kentucky that will create 100 jobs, officials said. DAS Cos. Inc., which distributes automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics said it is investing $15 million on the new center in Simpson County.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsTimes

TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio 5SE...Minor flooding is. forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher...
ODESSA, TX
NewsTimes

Twelve CT cannabis delivery, product packaging, retailer companies approved

Another dozen applicants have received preliminary approval for cannabis licenses ranging from delivery services to product packaging - bringing them a step closer to being among the first businesses to operate in Connecticut’s new adult-use market. The state’s Social Equity Council voted Friday to approve 12 applications for five...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

CT's best breweries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in breweries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Fox Farm Brewery. 62...
SALEM, CT
NewsTimes

2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
CONNECTICUT STATE

