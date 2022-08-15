Read full article on original website
Ruling puts Arizona voting access initiative on life support
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona voter initiative that would expand voting access and roll back tightened election laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was teetering on the edge of failure Friday after a judge disqualified tens of thousands of signatures backers turned in to qualify it for the November ballot.
Spielberg among donors in $22M Kansas campaign on abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals...
Louisiana tax refunds may be going to unclaimed property
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release.
On Alex Jones, some potential jurors in CT Sandy Hook damages trial say they couldn’t be ‘fair’
WATERBURY — Attorneys questioned prospective jurors on Thursday over whether they could impartially determine how much Alex Jones should pay in damages to eight Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent he defamed. For several, the answer was no. “I know what he's about,” one man said in a...
Some CT families with school children will get $258 on Sunday. Here's who’s eligible.
Some low-income Connecticut families with school children will receive payments this weekend of $258 for each child. Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced Friday the “one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief special benefit” will be paid out to families over the weekend. The program is called the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund.
New distribution center to create 100 jobs in Kentucky
FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) — A company that supplies an array of products has announced a new distribution center in southern Kentucky that will create 100 jobs, officials said. DAS Cos. Inc., which distributes automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics said it is investing $15 million on the new center in Simpson County.
CT COVID positivity rate, cases down slightly but 329 people remain hospitalized
Connecticut’s COVID-19 case count and test positivity rate have decreased slightly over the past week, but more than 300 residents remain hospitalized with the disease, state numbers showed Thursday. According to the state’s weekly report, Connecticut has recorded 3,449 new COVID-19 cases out of 34,904 tests over the past...
TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio 5SE...Minor flooding is. forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher...
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
Twelve CT cannabis delivery, product packaging, retailer companies approved
Another dozen applicants have received preliminary approval for cannabis licenses ranging from delivery services to product packaging - bringing them a step closer to being among the first businesses to operate in Connecticut’s new adult-use market. The state’s Social Equity Council voted Friday to approve 12 applications for five...
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
CT's best breweries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in breweries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Fox Farm Brewery. 62...
2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
