every dollar general I have been in seems to use their casiers as stockers also. So when their not taking care of customers, their stocking shelves. which is why there is usually boxes blocking isles. they can't do both at the same time. stop being too cheap and hire stockers.
Dollar General is literally the worst place to work for. I was always working by myself because we were short then get yelled at by district managers for the back room being filled up as if it’s my problem when we’re short on staff. It is not worth the small pay. They need to have stockers only to come in for a few hours to just stock if they expect their stores to be clean.
the last time I was at Dollar general. the 2 employees was just standing their talking. while their was a lot of boxes. In different isles. and had to squeeze by. To get to the other isles.
