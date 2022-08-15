Arkansas football ranked in preseason AP Top 25 for first time since 2015

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football is ranked in another preseason poll, coming in at No. 19 in the AP Top 25 released Monday. It is the Razorbacks' first preseason ranking in the AP poll since 2015, when Arkansas opened at No. 18.

It comes a week after the Razorbacks appeared at No. 23 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Arkansas' 2022 schedule features five teams also ranked in the top 25: No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 21 Ole Miss, No. 23 Cincinnati and No. 25 BYU. The Razorbacks are one of six SEC teams to appear on the list.

Although the Razorbacks weren't ranked in the preseason in 2021, they cracked the Top 25 list 10 times during the season. Arkansas peaked at No. 8 in Week 5 and finished at No. 21.

