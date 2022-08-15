ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas football ranked in preseason AP Top 25 for first time since 2015

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football is ranked in another preseason poll, coming in at No. 19 in the AP Top 25 released Monday. It is the Razorbacks' first preseason ranking in the AP poll since 2015, when Arkansas opened at No. 18.

It comes a week after the Razorbacks appeared at No. 23 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Arkansas' 2022 schedule features five teams also ranked in the top 25: No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 21 Ole Miss, No. 23 Cincinnati and No. 25 BYU. The Razorbacks are one of six SEC teams to appear on the list.

OFFSEASON WORK:How strength coach Jamil Walker has Arkansas looking ‘like an SEC football team’

Although the Razorbacks weren't ranked in the preseason in 2021, they cracked the Top 25 list 10 times during the season. Arkansas peaked at No. 8 in Week 5 and finished at No. 21.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

