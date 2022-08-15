The Cody Filly Volleyball team is back in action and there is a lot of hype for this group, especially coming off a 22-5 regular season, 24-9 overall record including playoffs, from a year ago that resulted in a trip to State. The Fillies return the core group from a year ago and they feel like this could be one special season. I had the pleasure of catching up with Seniors Recce Niemann and Ava Meier as well as Head Coach Nicole Gwynn to preview the season. Familiarity breeds success and according to Reece they’re looking to take a big jump in year two with Coach Gwynn.

CODY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO