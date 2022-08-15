ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Police at scene where fatal stabbing killed a man near London’s Oxford Street

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cr41F_0hHsgGaT00

A suspect has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed near Oxford Street on Monday (15 August).

Footage shows a police cordon in the area of Poland Street as officers investigated the scene.

Police said they were called to the scene of the stabbing at around 11:40am, and despite “best efforts” of emergency services, a man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said there was no further risk to the public.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wendy’s employee charged with murder after fatally punching customer, 67, who complained about his order

A Wendy’s employee has been arrested on murder charges in Arizona after he allegedly fatally punched an elderly customer who complained about his order.Antonie Kendrick, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder for the attack that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old customer.The incident happened around 4.45pm on July 26 at the Wendy’s located at 3020 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The victim, who has not been identified, reportedly started complaining when Mr Kendrick was taking his order, the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement.Surveillance video obtained by local news station KOLD13 shows an employee believed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband drags suitcase carrying wife’s body after murdering her on wedding day

A husband who killed his wife on their wedding night was filmed dragging a suitcase carrying her body.Thomas Nutt, 46, was sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years after he strangled and beat Dawn Walker, 52, to death just hours after they tied the knot on October 27 last year.Four days after the wedding, CCTV footage captures Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out the back of the house and into nearby bushes before going on their honeymoon alone.Nutt contacted police on October 31 to declare Dawn missing, before carrying out a “ghastly charade” of acting like a “distraught new husband”, the court was told.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HalloranTrain strikes: Shapps says government will make ‘modernisations’Union boss Mick Lynch would ‘love’ to let passengers ‘travel for free’
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Manhunt launched after seven-year-old girl is ‘abducted and taken into woods’

A manhunt is under way after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods.The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.She was reunited with her family shortly after – with police searching for her kidnapper after being called at around 4pm.Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz.Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999.The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Oxford Street#Violent Crime
The Independent

New video shows teens beating NYC taxi driver to death after refusing to pay their fare as manhunt continues

New York City police have released footage of the moment five teenagers fatally beat a yellow cab driver. The harrowing video shows how father-of-four Kutin Gyimah, 52, was viciously kicked and punched by the group near the Rockaway Beach neighbourhood in Queens, around 6.20am on Saturday. The NYPD said the suspects took a ride from Mr Gyimah and ran out of the vehicle without paying their fare. When Mr Gyimah attempted to chase them, he was knocked to the ground by one of the suspects wearing black and yellow sweatpants. He cracked his skull, lost consciousness and was then...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Police respond to ‘shots fired’ at Maryland shopping mall

Police say they have responded to “shots fired” at a Maryland shopping mall.Hyattsville Police Department tweeted that its officers were “responding to a report of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George’s” on Thursday.But the department then quickly added that the incident was “not an active threat and the scene is secure at this time.”However, they warned the public to continue to avoid the area.One person was critically injured in the incident after a shooting took place during an apparent fight in the mall’s food court, according to News4.Hyattsville police later confirmed that one person had been killed in...
The Independent

Firefighters at hotel blaze did not know guests were unaccounted for – inquiry

Firefighters attending a fatal hotel blaze did not realise there were guests unaccounted for as they battled the flames, an inquiry has heard.The blaze at the five-star Cameron House Hotel claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner, Richard Dyson, 38, from London, in December 2017.A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the hotel inferno on the banks of Loch Lomond, near Balloch, is being held at Paisley Sheriff Court.The inquiry had previously heard how the two men had tried to smash a window to escape the burning hotel.Their bodies were later found on the second floor landing area by...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Flash mob turns scary as more than a dozen people are seen ransacking a 7-11 in wild attack caught on camera

Police released video footage that shows the stunning moment a flash mob of more than a dozen people rushed a 7-11 and began looting the convenience store, leaving behind a pile of damaged goods, cigarette cartons and stolen lotto tickets.The Los Angeles Police Department shared the surveillance footage on Twitter on Thursday, which captured the wild incident that took place at an intersection in the southern Los Angeles County city of Compton in the early hours of Monday morning.“Motorists flooded the intersection and blocked traffic with their vehicles from all directions to create a ‘pit’ in the middle of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

Kiely Rodni - live: Mother speaks out as search for missing Truckee teen is scaled back

Kiely Rodni’s mother has spoken out after investigators announced that they are scaling back the search to find her missing daughter.Lindsey Rodni-Nieman told The Independent on Tuesday that she “understands the reasons” behind the search moving into a “more limited” phase but vowed to “never give up hope” that she will find the 16-year-old.Kiely was last seen at around 12.30am on 6 August at a party – attended by around 200 to 300 teens and young adults – at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California. Her cellphone last pinged next to Prosser Lake around that time and has...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Georgia police hunt rape suspect, 46, posing as a youth priest at bus stops

A man posing as a priest to commit sexual crimes against women is wanted by Georgia police.Marco A Johnson, 46, allegedly targets young victims in the Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody area, about 40 minutes north of Atlanta, Dunwoody Police Department said in a statement on Thursday. Authorities said Mr Johnson usually pulls up his black Toyota Camry with license plates CCQ398 to females walking or waiting at bus stops and pretends he is a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints priest.“He stops to talk to them, gains their confidence by telling them he is a priest of EFY [Especially for...
DUNWOODY, GA
The Independent

Grammy-nominated rapper kidnapped from brewery and shot

A member of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots was kidnapped at gunpoint outside his brewery in Atlanta on Wednesday (17 August).Melvin Adams, famously known by his stage name Fish Scales, was leaving Atlantucky Brewery which he co-owns with the rest of Nappy Roots when he was approached by two male suspects, according to the police.The robbers allegedly forced Adams into his white Mercedes-Benz SUV at gunpoint, ordering him to drive them to Hapeville.When the rapper tried to escape, one of his kidnappers shot him in the leg, police said. The suspects then fled the scene. They got away...
The Independent

Thomas O’Halloran’s family devastated by death of ‘kind and gentle’ man

The family of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran, who was killed in a violent attack as he travelled on his mobility scooter in London, have spoken of their “complete numbness” following his death.Mr O’Halloran, who was originally from Ennistymon in Co Clare in the west of Ireland, died after being stabbed in the chest in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday.His brother and nephew described him as a “kind and gentle” man.They said his family and the wider community have been left devastated by his killing.The pensioner is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.A man charged with...
MUSIC
The Independent

Bull in a corner shop: Ox escapes abattoir truck, crashes into stall, causes chaos

A bull caused chaos in Lima, Peru on Wednesday (17 August) after escaping from a truck transporting it to a slaughterhouse.The panicked bull crashed into stores, frightening locals and injuring one person, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.Resident Oscar Portales said: "The bull attacked a lady who was selling food. The husband tried to defend her and pull the bull by the horns, then it attacked him"After 40 minutes on the loose the bull was eventually safely captured by locals.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here Read More Boris Johnson shops in Greek supermarket during his summer holidayFinland PM Sanna Marin under scrutiny over leaked party videoTrain strikes: Shapps says government will make ‘modernisations’
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cornwall: Family builds makeshift shelter as man, 87, with cracked pelvis waits 15 hours for ambulance

An 87-year-old who suffered a fall outdoors was forced to wait so long for an ambulance that his family built a makeshift shelter around him.Great-grandfather David Wakeley suffered several broken bones including a cracked pelvis when he fell in the grounds of his home in mid-Cornwall at 7.30pm on Monday.His son-in-law Trevor told BBC Radio Cornwall: “He was walking to the garage when he tripped and fell over.”His daughter Karen told the station she had used a children’s football goal, umbrellas and a tarpaulin to keep him dry.The pair called 999 at 7.30pm on Monday – but an ambulance didn’t...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

797K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy