koxe.com
July Grand Jury Indictments for Brown County
The July session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 33 true bills against 29 persons. Jorge Mejia Barrientos: Possession of a controlled substance. Marcus Shawn Bradley: Assault family violence – enhanced. James Vantine: Deadly conduct. Christin Marie Simmons: Possession of a controlled substance – drug free zone.
koxe.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department Log
On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 3:23 p.m., Sgt Jayson Bastardo was dispatched to CR 436. This was in regard to loose livestock. The complainant advised three cows had come onto to her property. Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant who advised the cows had been grazing between properties, due to damaged fence caused by past grass fires. Bastardo asked the complainant if she could pin the cows up while an owner could be located. On Aug. 1, the cows were Estrayed and transported to 1050 West Commerce, Brownwood Law Enforcement Center, and placed into the livestock pin. The cows will be held until an owner can be located. A report was taken.
Eastland County moves back to Stage 1 water restrictions
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastland County has moved back to Stage 1 water restrictions after being at Stage 4 for a week. The Eastland County Water Supply District announced the change Tuesday morning, saying “Lake Leon Reservoir level has fallen below the surface elevation of 1,369 ft and this indicates a mild water storage […]
koxe.com
Comanche County murder trial to begin August 22
According to the website of the Comanche Chief newspaper, Monday, August 22 will mark the first day of the Capital Murder trial of 22-year-old Brendan Jenkins who is accused of murdering three Comanche County residents in 2020. On July 25, 2020, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home...
koxe.com
Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes
The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
brownwoodnews.com
Lake Brownwood water update: Aug. 15
The following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions was proved Monday by Brown County Water Improvement District General Manager John Allen:. As of 9:30 am Monday August 15th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of...
koxe.com
‘Clear the Shelter’ campaign scheduled for Aug. 27
The Brown County Humane Society dba The Corrine T. Smith Animal Center is participating in the nationwide “Clear the Shelter” campaign on Saturday, August 27 from 9am-4pm at the animal shelter located at 3016 Milam Dr. in Brownwood. All Pet adoptions & pet micro-chipping are FREE during the...
WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
koxe.com
Historical marker sought for grave of George Smith
The Brown County Historical Society has applied to the Texas Historical Commission for a Texas Historical Marker for the grave of George Smith. George Smith was one of the first Black men to move to Brown County. He was born into slavery in Virginia, around 1847. In 1861 he escaped slavery and fled to Washington, D.C., where he lived during the Civil War, helping the U.S. Army to dig protective trenches around the capital city.
koxe.com
Pair of traffic stops in Early result in arrests for multiple charges
The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook Tuesday morning:. On Monday, Aug. 15 at approximately 4:20 p.m., Early officers stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Lucas for traffic violations. When the officer approached the car, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After questioning the driver, officers searched the vehicle and located over 4 ounces of marijuana, a felony amount in the State of Texas. Officers also located a 45-caliber handgun, reported stolen in Abilene along with drug paraphernalia and just under $3,000 cash. The driver, Richard Stanley of Early, was charged with Possession of Marijuana-Felony, Theft of a Firearm, Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to signal turn.
brownwoodnews.com
Traffic stop leads to arrests for possession, fraudulent identification, tampering, other charges in Early
The Early Police Department posted information on the following arrests on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:. On Tuesday, Aug. 16 at approximately 10:20 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Early Blvd. for a traffic violation. During the contact with the driver, Cynthia Darlene Webb, officers obtained permission to search the vehicle. The driver and passenger, Jerry Don Wallace, exited the vehicle and requested to get 2 puppies from the vehicle. While getting their puppies both attempted to conceal and remove a bag that could have been used to hide a weapon in.
brownwoodnews.com
Early police arrest two on multiple charges
No seatbelt results in another Big Country fatality
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in less than a week, a crash claimed the life of a Big Country driver not wearing a seatbelt. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, Robin Detrick Morrison, 51 years old, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 283 when she crashed 11 miles north […]
koxe.com
Bob Burleson, 68, Brownwood
Funeral services for Bob Burleson, age 68, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
koxe.com
Adult Education and Literacy of West Central Texas is offering GED, ESL
Adult Education and Literacy of West Central Texas is offering free GED and ESL classes at Community Connections of Central Texas, located at 901 Avenue B in Brownwood. Classes will be held Tuesdays and Wednesdays with morning sessions from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and evening sessions from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 325-646-5939.
koxe.com
Lemonade Day ‘Most Creative Stand’ award presented
The “Lemonade Day” project, sponsored by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, was held this past Saturday, August 13. The “Most Creative Stand” award was presented to Mia Gomez and Maybellene Ramirez, owners of the “Sweet Sisters” lemonade stand at the Cousins convenience store in Early. Mia and Mabellene made more than $300 with their lemonade stand, and plan to donate a portion of that to an animal shelter.
koxe.com
Dolores June Phillips, 76, Brownwood
Dolores June Phillips, 76, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Aug 10, 2022. She was born to Billie June Moore in Brownwood, Texas. Mother Billie June Moore and Bill Buzbee raised Dolores, along with Grandparents Tom and Clare Mae Moore. She Graduated from Ballinger High School before enrolling at Lamar University in Orange, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Alice ‘Fay’ James
Alice “Fay” James, age 79, of Brownwood went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Fay brought love and joy to everyone she came in contact with. A Memorial Service for Alice will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August...
koxe.com
Danny Castillo, 54, Brady
Funeral services for Danny Castillo, 54, of Brady, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 20 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 19 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady.
koxe.com
Lions dominate Lampasas in live quarter of scrimmage
LAMPASAS – “If we score 28 points a quarter, we’re going to be pretty successful.”. Those were the words of Brownwood fifth-year head coach Sammy Burnett following the Lions’ second and final scrimmage of the preseason Thursday night against the Lampasas Badgers. After an admittedly slow...
