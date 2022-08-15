On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 3:23 p.m., Sgt Jayson Bastardo was dispatched to CR 436. This was in regard to loose livestock. The complainant advised three cows had come onto to her property. Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant who advised the cows had been grazing between properties, due to damaged fence caused by past grass fires. Bastardo asked the complainant if she could pin the cows up while an owner could be located. On Aug. 1, the cows were Estrayed and transported to 1050 West Commerce, Brownwood Law Enforcement Center, and placed into the livestock pin. The cows will be held until an owner can be located. A report was taken.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO