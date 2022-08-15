Read full article on original website
Monitoring Blood Pressure at Home: What You Need to Know
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 1 in 3 U.S. adults will deal with high blood pressure, but it’s important for all Americans to monitor thier blood pressure, know what’s normal, and know when to reach out to your doctor. Dr. Rodney Young, Regional Chair of Family & Community...
Is Amarillo A Deserted, Decaying City? Guy On YouTube Says Yes.
To be fair, he's primarily talking about downtown. A guy on YouTube came through town, and decided to make a video. In it he highlights several of the attractions we're all familiar with. But first...he makes a trip downtown and doesn't paint a very nice picture of Yellow City. Deserted...
The Importance of Kids & Self Care
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Just like adults, it’s important for kids to know the benefits of self care and taking care of their physical and mental health. These practices need to be done frequently an consistently to help encourage growth, connection, expression and stability. Here are some ways...
Amarillo Has Some Very Interesting and Weird Street Names
Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
‘Replaced shoes you wouldn’t believe’: Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet giving shoes to children in need
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet donated 45 pairs of shoes to children today who went to school with worn and torn shoes. The shoe closet began in 2010 and gives shoes to children in the community who go to school with holes in their shoes. Since beginning...
No Mullets? Obnoxious Panhandle ISD Dress Code Infuriates People.
One of the most exciting things for the kids when they go back to school is showing off their new haircut or fresh clothes. Unfortunately, there's one school district that has taken a lot of the fun out of going back. Parents (and students) are up in arms after Panhandle...
Amarillo Buildings That Seem To Be Cursed – 3130 S. Soncy
Today we have another edition of Amarillo Cursed Buildings. Keep in mind when we say cursed we don't mean haunted or anything really negative, it's just buildings that have had multiple businesses in them over the years. Today we are looking at 3130 S. Soncy, for as young as this...
Untangling The Truth About What Happened In The Old BL Bistro
Rumors had swirled around the old bank building at 2203 S. Austin in Amarillo since the fall of 2021. A new restaurant in the old BL Bistro. Authentic Italian food. Two star Michelin. Someone from New York. Several local chefs began posting stunning dishes on social media with captions that...
Are You Really Safe Living in Potter County?
One of the things I loved about living in Amarillo is the fact that it is a great place to raise a family. It's a smaller town that doesn't necessarily feel small. We have stuff to do here constantly. Which is nice. I have been here for years, and the...
Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
Feeling Tired? No Worries More Caffeination Stations Coming to Amarillo!
The landscape of 34th and Georgia has been changing and it's getting ready to change further. The SE corner of 34th and Georgia is about to have a nice new building serving great caffeinated beverages. Scooter's Coffee is adding its second location to Amarillo. The corner of 34th and Georgia...
Tyson to expand, upgrade Amarillo Beef Plant
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Tyson Foods announced Thursday that $200 million in upgrades and expansion are expected to occur at the Tyson Beef Plant in Amarillo. According to a news release from Tyson, officials are expected to expand and upgrade operations at the facility, as well as build a new 143,000-square-foot well-being area […]
Pet of the Week: Benjamin Needs A Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another pet in need of a good home. This week the pet is Benjamin . Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee for this pet if you want to adopt. Happening right now, Carpet Tech is...
Looking to the Future: Randy Ray Interviewed on Hey Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Current and former communication Buffs will know the name Randy Ray, the Director of Broadcast Engineering at WTAMU. He’s this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. You can listen to that here. A conversation with Randy Ray, Director of Broadcast Engineering at...
Clear the Shelters: Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo is a foster-based nonprofit made up of individual rescuers who work together to save stray and at-risk dogs. This year, they are joining NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative as they help change the lives of dogs in need and work to find them forever homes. Right […]
The 806 with Ro and Ron: Gladys’ Rib Shack
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the last two years, Gladys’ Rib Shack owners Tony and Donita Terry’s been cooking up brisket, ribs, potato salad and a whole lot more for people all around Amarillo. They’re a mobile food truck so they stay on the go. This morning on The 806, we caught up with them […]
A Broken, Beautiful World
Hi, I’m Marcy McKay from Amarillo, author of the award-winning novel, Pennies from Burger Heaven. I’m excited to be a Radio Reader for High Plains Public Radio’s Book Club. Our fall read – Winesburg, Ohio, by Sherwood Anderson, was sadly a no go for me, so I...
Catch 22? Amarillo Housing Prices Down, U.S. Prices Up
Sometimes buying a new car or looking for a house is like playing the lottery. You get your numbers, know precisely what you're looking to hit, then cross your fingers to find something that hits all the numbers. One of those numbers when it comes to searching for anything like...
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away free cake for 25th birthday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What better way to celebrate an entity’s 25th birthday than with some free cake. Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away that present on Sept. 1. Nothing Bundt Cakes announced Friday that the first 250 people who arrive at the Nothing Bundt Cakes in Amarillo, located at 2303 S. Georgia St., will […]
Amarillo plans groundbreaking for Santa Fe Depot Pavilion
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that the city will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new pavilion to be located on the Santa Fe Depot property. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council unanimously approved a measure to add the pavilion to the depot during a […]
