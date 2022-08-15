ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Myhighplains.com

Monitoring Blood Pressure at Home: What You Need to Know

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 1 in 3 U.S. adults will deal with high blood pressure, but it’s important for all Americans to monitor thier blood pressure, know what’s normal, and know when to reach out to your doctor. Dr. Rodney Young, Regional Chair of Family & Community...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

The Importance of Kids & Self Care

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Just like adults, it’s important for kids to know the benefits of self care and taking care of their physical and mental health. These practices need to be done frequently an consistently to help encourage growth, connection, expression and stability. Here are some ways...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Has Some Very Interesting and Weird Street Names

Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Boot Camp#Boot Camps#Women And Men
987thebomb.com

Untangling The Truth About What Happened In The Old BL Bistro

Rumors had swirled around the old bank building at 2203 S. Austin in Amarillo since the fall of 2021. A new restaurant in the old BL Bistro. Authentic Italian food. Two star Michelin. Someone from New York. Several local chefs began posting stunning dishes on social media with captions that...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Are You Really Safe Living in Potter County?

One of the things I loved about living in Amarillo is the fact that it is a great place to raise a family. It's a smaller town that doesn't necessarily feel small. We have stuff to do here constantly. Which is nice. I have been here for years, and the...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tyson to expand, upgrade Amarillo Beef Plant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Tyson Foods announced Thursday that $200 million in upgrades and expansion are expected to occur at the Tyson Beef Plant in Amarillo. According to a news release from Tyson, officials are expected to expand and upgrade operations at the facility, as well as build a new 143,000-square-foot well-being area […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Pet of the Week: Benjamin Needs A Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another pet in need of a good home. This week the pet is Benjamin . Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee for this pet if you want to adopt. Happening right now, Carpet Tech is...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Looking to the Future: Randy Ray Interviewed on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Current and former communication Buffs will know the name Randy Ray, the Director of Broadcast Engineering at WTAMU. He’s this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. You can listen to that here. A conversation with Randy Ray, Director of Broadcast Engineering at...
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

A Broken, Beautiful World

Hi, I’m Marcy McKay from Amarillo, author of the award-winning novel, Pennies from Burger Heaven. I’m excited to be a Radio Reader for High Plains Public Radio’s Book Club. Our fall read – Winesburg, Ohio, by Sherwood Anderson, was sadly a no go for me, so I...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy