Milton Woman indicted in fatal Ballston pedestrian crash
Ballston, NY (WRGB) — A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal Hop City road car-pedestrian crash in the Town of Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment. On...
Arrest made in fatal hit and run crash in Clifton Park
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — An arrest has been made in a fatal hit and run in Clifton Park on Thursday afternoon. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Vischer Ferry Road at Ray Road in the town of Clifton Park at 2:16 PM on August 18.
Man sentenced for First Street Drive by shooting death in Albany
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man has been sentenced to 35 years followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, as a Violent Predicate Felon for a deadly stabbing that happened last May in Albany. Jhajuan Sabb, 22, of Troy pleaded guilty to one Count of Manslaughter in the...
Man accused of leading state police on pursuit, arrested on drug, DWAI charges
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Rensselaer man, accused of leading them on a pursuit after fleeing a traffic stop. Investigators say Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-90 for speeding. That vehicle, according to State Police did not stop and left I-90 onto Washington Avenue in the City of Rensselaer.
Father, son & third man arrested, dozens of guns, ammo recovered from Greenwich home
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — State Police say an investigation resulted in the arrest of three men in Washington County. According to investigators, the three men were involved in the illegal manufacturing of firearm parts. That also included kits to convert firearms into fully automatic weapons. Upon executing a search...
Queensbury man arrested after firearm fired off inside a home
On August 17, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to 26 Colonial Court in the Town of Queensbury for a domestic dispute and a firearm being discharged within the residence. No injuries were reported and after a brief standoff. Sheriff’s arrested Kevin P. Conlon,...
Convicted felon arrested, wanted on warrant after failing to show to sentencing
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet Police have arrested a man with an extensive criminal history, wanted for not showing to a sentencing hearing. Police say, on August 16th, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 19th Street and Second Avenue. The driver, later identified as Zaquan Woody, is accused of giving officers a false name.
Cohoes firefighter suspended, accused of sending inappropriate messages to teen girl
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A Cohoes firefighter has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child. That man has been identified as 35-year-old Glen Dame; he was arrested on Tuesday by the Cohoes Police Department and arraigned in Cohoes City Court the same day. Court records show dame...
Over a week later, State Police call death of young Johnstown boy suspicious
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy in Johnstown. Investigators say on August 9th, just before 3:30 PM, troopers responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive child. The boy, later identified as 7-year-old Hunter Degroat, was pronounced dead at...
Man in critical condition, hospitalized in late morning Schenectady shooting
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was found, shot multiple times. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Delamont Avenue, just before 11:00 AM. There they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg. The victim was taken to...
16-year-old taken to hospital, following late evening shooting in Troy
Troy, NY (WRGB) — Troy police are investigating a shooting on 5th Ave near Rensselaer St. One victim has been located at a local hospital. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update you as we...
Horse groomers arrested at Saratoga Race Course on drug charges
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police have arrested two horse groomers following an investigation. According to police, two were arrested, accused of possessing a large amount of narcotics inside of a dorm residence at Saratoga Race Course. Jose Hidalgo, age 59, and Guadalupe Montesdecoa-Aguilar, age 36, were...
Schenectady pastor wants crosswalks, stop lights for busy intersection after crashes
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady pastor is sounding the alarm over an intersection that he says is the cause of multiple crashes over the years. It comes after a car crashed into one of the church’s buildings Tuesday night – and it wasn’t the first time.
Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
Man accused of assaulting elderly person in front of children, say State Police
BRUNSWICK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Brunswick man, accused of assaulting an elderly person. Investigators say on August 15th, just after 5:00 AM, Troopers responded to a home in Brunswick for reports of an altercation. State Police arrested 37-year-old Shavaughn Johnson, accused of assaulting...
Albany County Sheriff's Office introduces first electric vehicle
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff's Office has its first electric vehicle!. Sheriff Craig Apple shared the news on twitter, with a photo of the Volvo 'Pole-Star 2'. The Sheriff says if an Electric Vehicle like this were to be used for a patrol car, it would get the job done just fine.
Man arrested, accused of stealing credit cards, other items from vehicle
SALEM, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a Salem man, accused of stealing from vehicles. 32-year-old Jerry Niles was arrested, charged with grand larceny and petit larceny. Niles is accused of stealing credit cards and other belongings from a vehicle. While police...
Pittsfield police investigating afternoon shooting on Adam Street
Pittsfield, MA (WRGB) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent a person to the hospital. On August 16, Pittsfield Police responded to the area of Cumberland Farms on First St for a reported victim of a shooting. A 19-year-old was found on Adam Street with a gunshot wound.
IG report shines light on NYSP reaction to Trooper, Cuomo daughter relationship
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A recently released report from the New York State Inspector General details a relationship between former governor Andrew Cuomo’s daughter and a State Trooper, as well as how the State Police handled the situation. In May 2020, trooper Dane Pfeiffer revealed in an interview...
Washington County employee accused of using county equipment for personal use
FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — A Washington County employee was charged with grand larceny and government fraud charges, accused of using county equipment for personal use. 40-year-old Allan Burnham who is an employee of the county sewer district, is accused of using "issued equipment to obtain benefits over a course of time that resulted in a financial gain to himself.", according to investigators.
