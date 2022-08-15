ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

WRGB

Milton Woman indicted in fatal Ballston pedestrian crash

Ballston, NY (WRGB) — A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal Hop City road car-pedestrian crash in the Town of Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment. On...
BALLSTON, NY
WRGB

Arrest made in fatal hit and run crash in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — An arrest has been made in a fatal hit and run in Clifton Park on Thursday afternoon. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Vischer Ferry Road at Ray Road in the town of Clifton Park at 2:16 PM on August 18.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WRGB

Man sentenced for First Street Drive by shooting death in Albany

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man has been sentenced to 35 years followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, as a Violent Predicate Felon for a deadly stabbing that happened last May in Albany. Jhajuan Sabb, 22, of Troy pleaded guilty to one Count of Manslaughter in the...
ALBANY, NY
Albany County, NY
Cars
County
Albany County, NY
City
Bethlehem, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
Bethlehem, NY
Crime & Safety
WRGB

Queensbury man arrested after firearm fired off inside a home

On August 17, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to 26 Colonial Court in the Town of Queensbury for a domestic dispute and a firearm being discharged within the residence. No injuries were reported and after a brief standoff. Sheriff’s arrested Kevin P. Conlon,...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Horse groomers arrested at Saratoga Race Course on drug charges

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police have arrested two horse groomers following an investigation. According to police, two were arrested, accused of possessing a large amount of narcotics inside of a dorm residence at Saratoga Race Course. Jose Hidalgo, age 59, and Guadalupe Montesdecoa-Aguilar, age 36, were...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Albany County Sheriff's Office introduces first electric vehicle

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff's Office has its first electric vehicle!. Sheriff Craig Apple shared the news on twitter, with a photo of the Volvo 'Pole-Star 2'. The Sheriff says if an Electric Vehicle like this were to be used for a patrol car, it would get the job done just fine.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Man arrested, accused of stealing credit cards, other items from vehicle

SALEM, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a Salem man, accused of stealing from vehicles. 32-year-old Jerry Niles was arrested, charged with grand larceny and petit larceny. Niles is accused of stealing credit cards and other belongings from a vehicle. While police...
WRGB

Washington County employee accused of using county equipment for personal use

FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — A Washington County employee was charged with grand larceny and government fraud charges, accused of using county equipment for personal use. 40-year-old Allan Burnham who is an employee of the county sewer district, is accused of using "issued equipment to obtain benefits over a course of time that resulted in a financial gain to himself.", according to investigators.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY

