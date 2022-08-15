Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Washington fugitive shot by US Marshals, taken into custody in Arizona
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace. Arizona’s Family reports, the man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities. He also had...
actionnews5.com
Police find puppy after she was stolen along with pickup truck
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner in Oregon after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday. Lola was inside a blue 2016 Dodge 1500 crew cab parked outside a Portland gas station when the truck was...
actionnews5.com
Man accused of being involved in the shooting death of TikTok star’s son, authorities say
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – Authorities in Alabama have charged a 20-year-old in connection to the death of a TikTok star’s son, according to the district attorney’s office. Reuban Gulley is accused of being involved in the shooting death of Randon Lee, 18, at a gas station in June, just days before his 19th birthday, WALA reports.
actionnews5.com
Montgomery man arrested after 3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with three shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One of the drivers who was shot was flown to a hospital in critical condition. A motive remains unclear, WSFA reported. According to the Troup County, Georgia,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
actionnews5.com
Best states to live in: Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, report finds
(Gray News) - Are you looking for a new place to call home? Many people have relocated during the current pandemic. But a lot goes into selecting a new place, especially if that location is in another state. WalletHub compiled a list ranking the best states to live in this...
actionnews5.com
Mother claims she was denied abortion despite baby’s fatal condition
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision about whether she should carry her baby to term, even though she says doctors tell her it will not survive. Nancy Davis is 13 weeks pregnant with her second child. She got her...
actionnews5.com
Tennessee Democrats want the US Department of Justice to be a part of election voting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Democrats are making good on their election night promise to bring high-powered legal eagles into the Shelby County election process. Action News 5 has learned the U.S. Department of Justice has been asked to get involved. Local democrats were not pleased with the August 4 election, questioning the integrity of the vote counting, the lack of paper receipts at the polls, and extra postage being required on absentee ballots. Now with eigtty-two days until the November election, they’ve asked federal authorities to intervene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Woman celebrating 100th birthday still raises and sells cattle
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – Age is no factor for 100-year-old Ethel Diehl. She still prefers to work, raising and selling cattle. “I prefer working to just doing nothing, watching TV, you know, or reading books,” she told KWCH. “I want to do my work first and then I have my evenings for that.”
actionnews5.com
Tyson Foods donating 152K meals to Mid-South Food Bank
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tyson Foods will be donating152,000 meals to the Mid-South Food Bank in hopes of helping hunger in Northwest Mississippi. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) will also be participating and noted his excitement about the donation. “I have participated in the Tyson Foods Mid-South Donation for years, and...
Comments / 0