6 restaurants around Bradenton, Anna Maria Island get poor health inspections

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for problems including unsafe food temperatures and improper storage of raw meat.

Here is what inspectors found:

Dunkin’, 5601 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Eggs and sausage were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees. A stop sale was issued for the eggs due to temperature abuse. Corrective action was taken. The eggs were discarded and the sausage was reheated.

Milk was stored on a counter removed from temperature control. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

The ceiling was soiled in a dry storage area.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

Sharky’s Seagrill, 2519 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach

Raw chicken was stored over french fries and raw fish was stored over ravioli in a reach-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.

Raw shell eggs and crab cakes were stored over commercial packaged dressing in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Warewashing sanitizer exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for wiping cloths and/or warewashing.

An employee handwash sink in a bar area did not have hot water available.

There was an accumulation of mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine in a bar area.

Reach-in cooler shelving was pitted with rust.

Reach-in cooler gaskets were soiled.

Cutting boards had cut marks and were no longer cleanable.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

DimSum King, 8194 Tourist Center Dr., Bradenton

Fried garlic and bean sprouts were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

A toxic substance was stored on a shelf above raw vegetables. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

A menu listed rangoons with crab meat, but the item contained imitation crab. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator relabeled the menus.

Two spray bottles containing toxic substances were unlabeled.

There was an accumulation of mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

Wet wiping cloths were not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Corrective action was taken.

A wall near a dishmachine was soiled with an accumulation of mold-like substance.





A wall area behind a floor mixer was soiled.

Containers of sauce were stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Vacci Pizza + Cucina, 4406 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

A can of tomato sauce was dented. Corrective action was taken. The can was removed from service.

Eggplant parmigiana and chicken parmigiana that were being held for future use were not properly date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

A can opener was soiled. Corrective action was taken.

Sauteed eggplant was stored uncovered in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Two employees were preparing food without hair restraints. Corrective action was taken.

Two employees were eating food on the cook’s line. An inspector educated the person in charge on areas where employees are restricted from eating.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Bonefish Grill, 7456 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

An employee touched raw chicken and then failed to wash hands during a glove change. An inspector advised the employee and a restaurant operator on proper handwashing procedure.

Butter was cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Shellfish tags were not marked with the last date that the food was served. Corrective action was taken.

A device installed on a handwash sink was making the water pressure too weak for handwashing. Corrective action was taken.

Hot water was not provided at a handwash sink in an employee restroom.

Bread was stored uncovered next to a handwash sink in an area exposed to splash. Corrective action was taken.

There was standing water at the bottom of a reach-in cooler.

In-use tongs were stored on an equipment handle in between uses. Corrective action was taken. The tongs were removed to be washed and sanitized.

There was standing water on the floor in a bar area.

The restaurant’s current license was not displayed. Corrective action was taken.

Clean plates and bowls were stored with open containers of food. An inspector instructed a restaurant operator to rewash the plates and bowls and keep them separate from food.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Fruit Cocktails and More, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton (inside Oneco Farmers Market)

There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

A juice blender was soiled with dried food particles.

Multiple food items were stored on the floor.

The business’ current license was not on display.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com .

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.