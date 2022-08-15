Read full article on original website
KTVL
KXL
Firefighter Killed Fighting Rum Creek Fire Identified
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A firefighter has died in the line of duty in Southern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon died Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire. “We are extremely saddened by the...
kptv.com
Nearly 7K illegal marijuana plants, 2 firearms found on Klamath County property
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly 7,000 marijuana plants were found at an illegal grow operation in Klamath County, according to Oregon State Police. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, multiple agencies served a search warrant at a property at Ferguson Mountain Road and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty. OSP said a total of 6,916 marijuana plants were found in 40 greenhouses. The plants were destroyed by authorities.
oregontoday.net
On Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the roadway and stopped in the middle of the travel lane facing westbound traffic. A westbound Toyota pickup, operated by James Richardson-Lawson, age 38, from Klamath Falls, collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Richardson-Lawson was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending next of kin notification. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
KDRV
UPDATED: APPROX. 50 FIRES -- ODF crews responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties
UPDATED THURSDAY ARTICLE AT: https://www.kdrv.com/news/odf-sw-is-fighting-about-50-fires-left-from-thunderstorm-lightning/article_4aea51e4-1f09-11ed-9166-0f509f216886.html. (Wednesday night) MEDFORD, Ore. - ODF crews are currently responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties. All fires are holding at small sizes with the largest being an estimated 3 acres in size on Tallowbox Mountain in the Applegate Valley. At this time, no homes are threatened.
Klamath Falls News
clayconews.com
kqennewsradio.com
NUMEROUS LIGHTNING CAUSED FIRES IN JOSEPHINE AND JACKSON COUNTIES
Despite numerous fires across Josephine and Jackson counties, firefighters were able to hold the majority of containment lines on Thursday. Natalie Weber from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Southwest Oregon District said there are currently 56 total fires across the district following Wednesday night’s thunderstorms across the region. Weber said that breaks down to 48 in Josephine County, called the Lightning Gulch Complex, and eight in Jackson County, named the Westside Complex. These incidents vary in stages, from active operations to 100 percent lined and mopped up. Weber said that affects both private and Bureau of Land Management land.
KTVL
Thieves break into lookout, steal ODF equipment, disable fire camera
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who broke into a fire lookout tower near Prospect and stole Oregon Department of Forestry equipment.
KDRV
FireWatch Update: RRSNF firefighters are working on 12 wildfires tied to lightning
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service reports that Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest firefighters are busy with 12 fires burning in the Forest tonight. The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) Office says tonight, "Firefighters chased fires over much of the Forest after last night’s lightning storm pelted some areas with lightning. Currently there are 12 total confirmed fires on the Forest. Three fires are contained and one is controlled. There are seven reports of smoke that were not found, Firefighters and aerial reconnaissance flights will continue to search for these reported smokes."
KTVL
Three-Alarm Fire razes home, storage facility in Eagle Point
According to a fire captain on scene, a mobile home, two outbuildings, some vehicle trailers, and a 10 unit storage building were involved in the incident. A family was able to escape the flames and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. 7:32 a.m. Original:. This is a...
kqennewsradio.com
CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT
Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Aug. 17
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 15, 3:23 a.m., 1020 So. 1st St., Fred Meyer, “caught subject in vehicle at location.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 15, 10:52 a.m., 411 W. 8th St., Medford PD, “warrant service,” 71-year old Stephen Allen Branton arrested on CBPD warrants charging Criminal Trespass in First Degree & Theft in Third Degree; also, two-counts Criminal Trespass in First Degree, Theft in 2nd Degree; And, FTA in the Second Degree. “Medford PD served CBPD warrants on Stephen Branton.”
Herald and News
NEW GUY IN TOWN: Bird scooter gives me wings to fly through Klamath Falls streets
If you’re anything like me, you’ve seen the electric scooters sitting around town, sometimes on sidewalks, often situated on or near Main Street. And if you’re anything like me, you’ve never tried to actually ride one before. On Tuesday, it was time to change all that....
KTVL
Ask 10: When is the water park starting construction?
Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Daniel Alger asked "When is the Aqua Park going to start construction? We passed the levy/bill years ago." It may not look like much, but the city of Medford confirmed to News 10 on Tuesday that construction has already started, officially beginning back in March of this year on the Rogue Credit Union Community Complex.
Missing Person: Klamath Falls family seeking public assistance in locating Janna Lindsey
A Klamath Falls family has not seen Janna Lindsey since August 10th when she went on a trip to a local store. Janna is about 5ft 8 and was last seen in a white Volkswagan sedan. She was expected to visit a local store and then meet her husband after that. The family has not heard from her since that time.
KDRV
SWAT takes down drug trafficking organization
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. –Police in our area are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET)utilized the JCSO SWAT team after investigations determined an elevated threat level due to the property’s connection to a drug trafficking organization. Detectives served a search warrant...
theashlandchronicle.com
The Water Monitor for August 16, 2022
Due to extremely low reservoir levels and depleted water supply, the district will be shutting the water off to all canals at 7:00 a.m. Friday morning, August 19, 2022. The lower end of some canals may have water in them until Saturday, while the water drains down through the system.
