Read full article on original website
dee marie
4d ago
one of the positive things out of Erie and in the news. he went to tech highschool with my Dad so naming his highschool field is suiting! He's also a player that's always given back and still does today. my son's receiver coach gave him Freddie's # and they nicknamed him "Erie" during his college football days!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pittsburgh-based band takes center stage during Eight Great Tuesdays
Eight Great Tuesdays plays on for another week over at Liberty Park. The Pittsburgh-based band known as Buffalo Rose took center stage at the Highmark Amphitheater on Aug. 16. The group played a lineup of original songs inspired by the Folk/Americana genre. The Final Eight Great Tuesdays of the season will be held on Tuesday […]
Two local acts will open for X Ambassadors at CelebrateErie on Friday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While Billboard-charting artists will headline each night, local artists are set to support the mainstage during CelebrateErie Aug. 19-21. On Friday, two local acts will open for X Ambassadors, a New York based pop, rock band that has been nominated for nearly a dozen music awards since 2015. X Ambassadors takes the mainstage […]
Winslow Award for exceptional business person of the year handed out in Meadville
Meadville business owners honored one of their own this evening. It was all part of the Great Meadville Area Day which is held every year as a way for business leaders there to bond over golf and dinner. Also part of the celebration is the awarding of the Winslow Award handed out to the exceptional […]
The best sandwich in Waterford, PA
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Who has the best sandwich in Waterford? Well, that’s subjective, but a friendly competition is seeking the answer anyway. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 26, Asbury United Methodist Church of Waterford is asking folks to help decide. Here’s how it works: People dine at one of the five competing restaurants. They get one […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elvis tribute artist plays for Harborcreek on 45th anniversary of Elvis’ death
The king of Rock lives on playing for a big crowd in Harborcreek. Erie’s Elvis tribute artist Kurt Novakowski has been gracing stages as the legendary singer since 2001. On Aug. 17 he played at Whitford Park as part of their summer concert series. Novakowski’s performance came one day after the 45th anniversary of Elvis […]
Cathedral Prep pushes back start of school year
Students that are looking forward to beginning their school year at Cathedral Preparatory School will have to wait a little longer to enter the classrooms. The president of the school said that staff is excited about the new school year as it brings a new era for the school with boys and girls being brought […]
explore venango
Douglas E. Stanton
Douglas E. Stanton, 59 , of Rouseville, PA., passed away August 6, 2022. Born Nov. 27, 1962 in Franklin, PA., he was the son of the late Delbert Eugene Stanton & Margaret Phillips. Doug attended Rocky Grove Schools. He was an assembler for SFPC at the Rouseville Plant and had...
Titusville Herald
Road Trip Masters capture flavor of Titusville for upcoming TV episode
Brian Fulmer and Nick Kessler have been in Titusville this week filming the best that the town has to offer. They talked to Bill Stumpf at Drake Well Museum and Park, ate food from Curbside StrEAT Co. and Fat Chad’s Taproom and Steakhouse, stayed the night at the Caboose Motel and drove their 1968 Cadillac convertible all through town. Fulmer and Kessler are teachers during the school year, and when classes let out, they turn into TV show hosts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
High school students are choosing trade school over going to college
High school students are considering trade school options over going to college. Erie 1 BOCES is offering automotive training for students.
31 Jack Russell Terriers removed from Erie County home
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Dozens of dogs have been removed from a bad situation at an Erie County home. The ANNA Shelter posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that 31 Jack Russell Terriers that had fleas, skin infections, overgrown nails, and other neglect issues, were removed from a home in Erie County thanks to […]
Volunteers wanted for Tall Ships Erie
Tall Ships Erie is now less than two weeks away, and you have the chance to be part of this event by volunteering. Organizers have put out the call for more volunteers. Tall Ships will begin on Thursday, Aug. 25 and continues until Sunday, Aug. 26. Preparations however begin one week from today. Volunteers will […]
PhillyBite
Exploring Bicentennial Tower in Erie, Pennsylvania
- If you're looking for a great view of the area, explore the Bicentennial Tower in Erie, Pennsylvania. Bicentennial Tower was built to celebrate the city's bicentennial year in 1996. It is 187 feet tall and provides spectacular views of Lake Erie, downtown Erie, and Presque Isle State Park. Inside, you'll find two observation decks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Celebrate Erie Set to Return Friday After a Two Year Break
After a two-year break, Celebrate Erie returns to the gem city, celebrating all our region has to offer. The downtown party kicks off Friday, August 19th with a performance by the X Ambassadors, an Ithaca-based rock group with a certified platinum record. The fun will continue Saturday and Sunday with...
Leaders across region working to collect trash build-up
Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse. For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse. Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, […]
Northwest Bank names new CEO
Northwest Bank has announced a new president and chief executive officer. Louis Torchio has been appointed president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Northwest Bank which has its headquarters in Warren. Torchio replaces interim CEO William H. Harvey Jr. who filled the position after the unexpected death of former CEO Ronald Seiffert on May 24. […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police in Meadville to Conduct DUI Checkpoint
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint next month, according to an announcement this week. Troopers did not disclose a location or date but said the enforcement would happen in the month of September. State Police are reminding anyone who is under the influence of drugs...
wnynewsnow.com
Woman Hurt Following Motorcycle Accident Near Kennedy
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 65-year-old West Valley woman was hurt following a motorcycle accident near Kennedy. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Town of Ellington. Following an investigation, deputies report...
New cameras installed in Perry Square ahead of CelebrateErie
With CelebrateErie starting in less than 24 hours, areas of downtown Erie are now equipped with new security cameras. These new cameras were installed in Perry Square before the weekend-long festival. It’s the result of a joint effort from the City of Erie Police Department and the Erie Downtown Partnership. Managers from numerous downtown businesses […]
erienewsnow.com
Flames Tear through Erie Building Overnight
Flames tore through a building in the City of Erie overnight. The fire was reported in the 1600 block of Parade St. around midnight. Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting out the side of the house. No injuries were reported. The building was abandoned, according to the fire department. Fire...
$17,000 in Apple devices stolen from Edinboro Walmart
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking multiple suspects who allegedly stole more than $17,000 in Apple products from the Edinboro Walmart. According to a post on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website, at about 10:00 p.m. on Aug. 6 a female suspect entered the Walmart at 108 Washington Towne Blvd. N. in Washington Township. She […]
Comments / 4