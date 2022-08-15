ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, celebrates his NFL milestone after tough offseason

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVCq8_0hHsdxzj00

Mac Jones may be heading into his second year with the Patriots, but girlfriend Sophie Scott is celebrating one more milestone in relation to his breakout rookie season.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Scott congratulated Jones on being voted No. 85 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list for 2022 , in which players rank the best of the best heading into the upcoming season.

“Congrats!! ❤️ @macjones_10,” Scott gushed alongside a photo of Jones smiling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jwra_0hHsdxzj00
Sophie Scott, the girlfriend of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, celebrated the signal-caller’s latest NFL milestone on Monday.
Instagram/Sophie Scott
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2ZKY_0hHsdxzj00
Mac Jones was voted No. 85 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list for 2022.
Instagram/Sophie Scott via NFL

The 15th overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Jones threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns in his first year with the Patriots, which also included a playoff appearance and Pro Bowl nod.

Scott, who has been dating Jones since 2019, has proudly supported the quarterback throughout his career, even making a recent appearance at training camp .

New England is entering its first season without longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who became head coach of the Raiders in January. In his absence, senior staffers Joe Judge and Matt Patricia have been focusing on the offense, which has produced lackluster results .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1er3uo_0hHsdxzj00
Sophie Scott has supported boyfriend Mac Jones throughout his career.
Instagram/Sophie Scott
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDf51_0hHsdxzj00
The longtime couple has been dating for nearly three years.
Instagram/Sophie Scott

“Patriots No. 1 offense today has been distressingly bad. Run stuffs. Aborted plays. Would-be sacks,” Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston tweeted last week ahead of the team’s preseason opener against the Giants.

“Distress lobs into traffic just to get ball out. Beginning to feel it’s less the new offense and more the post-Scar cycle of OL coaches. They are perpetually overwhelmed.”

Both Judge and Patricia — who previously served as the Patriots special teams and defensive coordinators, respectively — called plays in Thursday’s 23-21 loss to the Giants. Patricia called plays in the opening series, per ESPN , with Judge handling the duties after rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe hit the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTJy9_0hHsdxzj00
Mac Jones warms up ahead of the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Giants on August 11, 2022.
MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Jones, 23, has preached patience as the team works to adapt to a new scheme.

“I’m going to figure it out. I always have. I always will,” Jones told reporters last Tuesday. “At the end of the day, you’re going to have your ups and downs with anything new … I think we’re close on a lot of things. It’s just that 2% we need to fix.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy