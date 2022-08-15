Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, celebrates his NFL milestone after tough offseason

Mac Jones may be heading into his second year with the Patriots, but girlfriend Sophie Scott is celebrating one more milestone in relation to his breakout rookie season.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Scott congratulated Jones on being voted No. 85 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list for 2022 , in which players rank the best of the best heading into the upcoming season.

“Congrats!! ❤️ @macjones_10,” Scott gushed alongside a photo of Jones smiling.

Sophie Scott, the girlfriend of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, celebrated the signal-caller’s latest NFL milestone on Monday. Instagram/Sophie Scott

Mac Jones was voted No. 85 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list for 2022. Instagram/Sophie Scott via NFL

The 15th overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Jones threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns in his first year with the Patriots, which also included a playoff appearance and Pro Bowl nod.

Scott, who has been dating Jones since 2019, has proudly supported the quarterback throughout his career, even making a recent appearance at training camp .

New England is entering its first season without longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who became head coach of the Raiders in January. In his absence, senior staffers Joe Judge and Matt Patricia have been focusing on the offense, which has produced lackluster results .

Sophie Scott has supported boyfriend Mac Jones throughout his career. Instagram/Sophie Scott

The longtime couple has been dating for nearly three years. Instagram/Sophie Scott

“Patriots No. 1 offense today has been distressingly bad. Run stuffs. Aborted plays. Would-be sacks,” Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston tweeted last week ahead of the team’s preseason opener against the Giants.

“Distress lobs into traffic just to get ball out. Beginning to feel it’s less the new offense and more the post-Scar cycle of OL coaches. They are perpetually overwhelmed.”

Both Judge and Patricia — who previously served as the Patriots special teams and defensive coordinators, respectively — called plays in Thursday’s 23-21 loss to the Giants. Patricia called plays in the opening series, per ESPN , with Judge handling the duties after rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe hit the field.

Mac Jones warms up ahead of the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Giants on August 11, 2022. MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Jones, 23, has preached patience as the team works to adapt to a new scheme.

“I’m going to figure it out. I always have. I always will,” Jones told reporters last Tuesday. “At the end of the day, you’re going to have your ups and downs with anything new … I think we’re close on a lot of things. It’s just that 2% we need to fix.”