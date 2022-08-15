Gov. Murphy signs executive order lifting COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated teachers, school employees

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order lifting the requirement that school districts, child care settings and state contractors maintain a policy requiring their unvaccinated workers to undergo routine testing.

The change will apply to school districts and child care settings immediately, and to state contractors as of Sept. 1.

Ever since school returned in person, unvaccinated teachers and workers at schools were forced to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing at least twice per week. The announcement follows recent updates to COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in advance of the upcoming school year.

Republicans who have called on Murphy to change the policy for months are saying today's changes are better late than never.

“I think it's about time,” says Sen. Anthony Bucco (R – Denville). “You know the CDC has finally recognized what many of us have been saying all along: that whether you're vaccinated or not, you can still get the virus.”

The CDC is still advising parents in counties with high areas of COVID-19 transmission to send their kids to school wearing masks. The state allows individual districts to decide that issue.