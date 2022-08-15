ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Gov. Murphy signs executive order lifting COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated teachers, school employees

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HWDW9_0hHsdi0400

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order lifting the requirement that school districts, child care settings and state contractors maintain a policy requiring their unvaccinated workers to undergo routine testing.

The change will apply to school districts and child care settings immediately, and to state contractors as of Sept. 1.

Ever since school returned in person, unvaccinated teachers and workers at schools were forced to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing at least twice per week. The announcement follows recent updates to COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in advance of the upcoming school year.

Republicans who have called on Murphy to change the policy for months are saying today's changes are better late than never.

“I think it's about time,” says Sen. Anthony Bucco (R – Denville). “You know the CDC has finally recognized what many of us have been saying all along: that whether you're vaccinated or not, you can still get the virus.”

The CDC is still advising parents in counties with high areas of COVID-19 transmission to send their kids to school wearing masks. The state allows individual districts to decide that issue.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

NJ COVID-19 requirements will change significantly

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS)  – New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday easing some COVID-19 requirements. Soon, it will no longer be necessary for school districts, child care settings and state contractors to require their unvaccinated workers to undergo routine testing.The change in New Jersey goes into effect immediately for schools and child care facilities and on Sept. 1 for contractors. However, the governor says those employers can still create their own vaccination or testing policy if they wish.In a press release, Gov. Murphy announced that vaccination efforts and results have been increasing with children aged 6 months or older being eligible for the vaccine. More than 18.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Jersey, with more than 1.9 million doses being administered to children under 18, Gov. Murphy announced in the release."Today's executive order follows guidance from public health officials at the CDC regarding responsible steps states can take as we continue to adjust to the endemic reality of COVID-19," said Governor Murphy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidances for COVID-19 testing and other preventative measures on Aug. 11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Executive Order#Covid 19 Testing#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Upworthy

Gay high school senior delivers banned graduation speech at Education Department in Washington, DC

A student who was banned from making any references to LGBTQI+ activism in his valedictorian speech at his school in Florida has been given a bigger platform to deliver his speech by the U.S. government. Zander Moricz, an openly gay student, got to deliver his banned valedictorian speech in Washington, D.C., after being invited by the U.S. Secretary of Education. “Zander Moricz wasn’t allowed to deliver the original valedictorian speech he wrote for his Florida high school graduation because it included references to his LGBTQI+ activism,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, reported LGBTQ Nation. “So, I invited him to deliver it at the U.S. Dept. of Education. When students speak, we must listen.” Moricz has been at the forefront of the student movement against the "Don't Say Gay" law, signed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
News 12

News 12

101K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy