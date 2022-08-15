ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Daniel Loeb’s Third Point suggests spinning off ESPN after taking stake in Disney

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Hedge fund Third Point on Monday unveiled a new position in Walt Disney and made a string of suggestions — including spinning off cable sports channel ESPN, sharing buybacks and naming new board members — to improve the company’s fortunes .

Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb , who runs Third Point, made a U-turn on Disney by buying a stake in the second quarter not long after he liquidated the firm’s position in Disney during the first quarter.

“Our confidence in Disney’s current trajectory is such that we have, in recent weeks, repurchased a significant stake in the Company,” Loeb wrote to Disney CEO Robert Chapek in a letter seen by Reuters.

Still, Loeb laid out a list of changes he feels should be pursued in order to improve the company’s fortunes.

Striking a conciliatory tone, Loeb wrote that some changes might already be in the works but noted that Disney should cut costs, pay down debt and buy back shares.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4T5y_0hHsdchi00
Daniel Loeb bought a Disney stake in the second quarter after liquidating it in the first quarter.
REUTERS

His biggest suggestions involve ESPN, which he thinks should be spun off to shareholders. He urged Disney to hire bankers and lawyers to “reassess the desirability of the transaction in the current environment” after Disney had already considered it.

One industry trade publication, Puck, reported last year that Disney had considered spinning off ESPN as the network lost cable subscribers. The same publication reported last month that this option was no longer under consideration, and that live sports is considered a “linchpin” of the company’s business.

Loeb also proposes that Disney accelerate the timetable for buying the remaining stake in Hulu from minority stakeholder Comcast ahead of the planned 2024 acquisition. This would clear the way for Hulu to be integrated into the Disney+ technology platform and save money .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUYYV_0hHsdchi00
Loeb also suggested cost cuts in a letter to Disney’s CEO.
LightRocket via Getty Images

The activist investor also criticized the company’s board, saying there are “gaps in talent and experience as a group that must be addressed” and added that Third Point has identified potential directors.

Disney was not immediately available for comment.

Disney’s stock, which has fallen roughly 21% since January, climbed 2% on Monday the news that Loeb, who has pushed for changes at companies ranging from food company Nestle SA  to healthcare company Baxter International , has become involved.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

“Seal Team” Season 6 Gets Official Trailer Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)

The sixth season of Paramount+ original series “SEAL Team” has a new official trailer ahead of its September 18 premiere. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut episodes of its ten-episode season weekly on Sundays on Paramount+. The show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of Navy SEALs, who are often deployed on missions worldwide at a moment’s notice. “SEAL Team” is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen...
TV SERIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy