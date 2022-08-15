Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament
Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
Anger as man is appointed as Scotland’s first ‘period dignity officer’
The decision to appoint a man as Scotland’s first “period dignity officer” has been met with a major backlash.Critics say the job, which involves promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges across the Tay region, should have gone to a woman.Jason Grant, from Dundee, will also discuss issues around the menopause as part of his role.The announcement comes as Scotland becomes the first country in the world to introduce a law to widen access, free of charge, to sanitary products.Mr Grant’s appointment, as Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer, the first role of its kind, has sparked an...
U.K.・
BBC
NHS cleaner drew pension to pay bills then died, son says
An NHS cleaner ended her pension payments in order to pay energy bills just weeks before her sudden death with Covid, her family has said. Judith Thorpe, 49, from Newcastle, died on 10 August after the infection led to fatal pressure on her brain. Her three children have missed out...
BBC
Ten-hour ambulance wait after path leg break in Oswestry
A woman lay on a concrete path for more than ten hours waiting for an ambulance after falling and breaking her leg. An ambulance was called at about 17:15 BST on 12 August, for Lynne Jones, who lives near Oswestry in Shropshire, her husband Bryn said. Mrs Jones was helped...
RELATED PEOPLE
Liz Truss promises to deliver for the whole of Britain - claiming Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales ‘let down by nationalist and Left-wing parties’
Liz Truss will become Minister for the Union – if she wins the leadership race – as she said Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales had been ‘let down by nationalist and Left-wing parties’. Writing for The Mail on Sunday, the frontrunner in the Tory leadership contest...
BBC
Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims
A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
Liz Truss faces Rishi Sunak in leadership hustings after comments about British workers leaked – as it happened
Latest updates: leaked audio reveals favourite to be next PM said British workers lacked the ‘graft’ of their foreign rivals
BBC
Nottingham hospitals media boss blocked bereaved parents on Twitter
The press director at a hospital trust has been suspended after she blocked bereaved families on social media. Tiffany Jones, who works for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), apologised "wholeheartedly" after she was found to have prevented parents of babies who died at maternity units from seeing her Twitter messages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Disgraceful’: Sturgeon condemns abuse of journalists outside Tory hustings
Nicola Sturgeon has condemned the abuse of journalists by pro-independence supporters outside Tuesday’s Tory leadership hustings in Perth as “disgraceful”, as other Scottish Nationalist politicians called for any members involved to be thrown out of the party immediately. But Scottish Tories accused the first minister of being...
BBC
Derry: Condemnation of poppies and flags on Bogside bonfire
There has been widespread condemnation of the placement of poppy wreaths and flags on a bonfire in Londonderry. The DUP called it an "outrageous and offensive display of hate". Sinn Féin said it was "disgraceful". Police say they are treating it as a hate crime. They are also investigating...
BBC
Milton Keynes Council foster carer felt 'emotionally bullied'
A council foster carer who has felt "emotionally bullied" said she had no choice but to leave the service. Claire O'Sullivan fostered with Milton Keynes Council on and off since 2002 and contacted the BBC after another carer claimed she was mistreated. Ms O'Sullivan said it seemed "the more you...
Comments / 0